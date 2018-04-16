Buhari’s Declaration For 2nd Term Is A Very Good News – Atiku Camp

The Atiku for President (AFP) organization has welcomed the declaration of president Muhammadu Buhari to seek a second term in office, saying that his glaring failure in many ramification makes it easier for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to defeat president Buhari at the polls in 2019.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Emmanuel Oguche said “President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of interest in the 2019 presidential election is the best news the Atiku camp has been hoping for.“While the President is constitutionally entitled to a second term in office, we are however taken aback that going by his failure to carryout the simplest of all tasks and the unprecedented division, along all the fault lines, that he has brought upon the nation, he seems to be the best his party is still trying to push forward.

Vanguard

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)