Shell Nigeria Job Vacancy : Investigation Case Manager

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:Job Title: Investigation Case Manager



Auto req ID: 74738BR

Dimensions: Support and conduct approximately 10 – 15 investigations per year.



Job Description

The role’s primary objective is to support and conduct investigations into potential breaches of the Code of Conduct, company policy and the law to maximize success and minimize liability and to effectively facilitate management decision-making including consequence management.

Investigations may involve, but are not limited to, fraud, theft, bribery and corruption, conflict of interest, anti-trust and may involve employees, contract employees, vendors/suppliers and others

The role’s secondary objective is to identify internal control weaknesses and quantifying any possible losses (as well as utilizing forensic data analytic tools) to identify relevant indicators.

Requirements

An experienced investigator with previous substantial law enforcement experience in conducting investigations into financial fraud or crime or qualified forensic accountant with substantial experience.

For this role a minimum of 5 years experience in investigation is required.

A Bachelor’s, and ideally a Masters, in Accounting, Criminal Justice Law or Law.

The individual must have strong analytical skills, the ability to provide Civil/Criminal testimony regarding your work product, familiarity with electronic data systems and collection, unquestioned honesty and integrity, excellent interpersonal skills and ability to maintain a high level of objectivity.

The individual must be able to conduct, i.e. plan and execute, investigations into possible violations of the Code of Conduct, company policy and relevant laws.

The individual should be able to identify accounting and internal control weaknesses, and determine the quantum of potential and actual loss.

The individual should have detailed knowledge of accounting records and systems and a working knowledge of forensic data interrogation techniques.

The individual should be able to maintain strict confidentiality, independence and standards of professionalism in the conduct and management of investigations.

The role requires conducting witness and subject interviews, the collection, preservation and analysis of evidence (digital and hard copy) to appropriate court standards, as well as an understanding of criminal and civil law.

The individual will be required to prepare detailed written reports subject to third party review (civil and/or criminal) and testify as required in legal proceedings.

The individual should also be able to effectively manage whistle-blowers, maintaining the strictest confidence.

The individual should possess excellent interpersonal skills and will be required to build effective relationships with stakeholders.

The individual must be a self-starter with a strong work ethic and able to work with minimum supervision, but should also be able to integrate effectively into a team environment, participate actively in delivering departmental goals and demonstrate strong collaborative and co-operative skills.

The individual must be able to liaise effectively and maintain a network of contacts with the relevant law enforcement and criminal justice bodies.

The individual will also be required to interact effectively with and in some cases, manage third party contractors, forensic accounting firms and forensic IT contractors.

The individual will be required to respond to company emergency situations, which may include the requirement to travel at short notice. The role requires travel of approximately 25-50% although this is variable depending on demand to conduct and/or assist with investigations relating to Shell businesses located in other countries as required. The individual will also be expected to participate in various audit activities as needed

The individual must be a first class communicator (verbal and written) who is result oriented and posses sound judgement to match requirements of assessing compliance matters in an international context.

Additional Information:

Legal, Contracting and Procurement, Finance, IT or Project Management skills and experience within a major corporate would also be an advantage.

