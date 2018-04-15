Procter and Gamble Fresh Graduate Sales Internship Program 2018

Procter and Gamble is one of the largest FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) company in the world with strong brands like Pampers, Ariel, Always, Gillette and Oral B just to name a few. We have been in existence for over 179 years globally and 24 years in Nigeria.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:Job Title: Sales Intern

Job ID: SLS00002509

Description

Do you want to be in the driving seat to sell our global leadership brands?

Are you intrigued by the idea in building long-term business relationships with our customers?

Then an Internship in our Sales Department is the right place for you to gain a great experience.

Your Role as an Intern in Sales

Trade Marketing & Category Management:

You have the commercial responsibility for a category (e.g. Baby care with Pampers, Hair Care with Head & Shoulders etc.) for Nigeria

Your mission will be to improve turnover and Sales fundamentals by making strategic choices in terms of budget, assortment and promotion.

You will work alongside with the Brand leaders.

Key Account Management:

Externally focused on national and key accounts, you will contribute to national negotiations on prices, assortment, merchandising and promotions.

You will collaborate with the whole customer team to prepare business plans and external negotiations.

What we Offer

We guarantee you responsibilities from day 1 and to have the ownership of at least one or two big projects.

Your manager will coach you and will ensure you get a dedicated training program, including some days with our Sales force.

The Sales internship program is the best way to start building your career at P&G. Our career paths are based on promotion from within: All of our Commercial Sales Directors have started their career in the field!

Paid Learning Experience: We treat you like a real full time employee, not only in terms of the responsibility you take on, but also by providing you with a competitive monthly stipend

Qualifications

We are looking for:

Recent graduates with B.Sc or HND (Second Class Upper and above only)

Must be willing to work in the Northern region of Nigeria

Good command of the Hausa language and MS Office tools

Candidates must have at least 4 months free period for the Internship program before their NYSC start date

Born leaders and are passionate to make things happen

Have an external focus and a real passion for Sales / Marketing

Like to bring creativity & innovation to their work

Have strong analytical thinking and skills

Fluent in English

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.



How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

