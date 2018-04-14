Top Five Safe Computing Tips

Many of us now live our lives online. To do this, we make use of computers or a portable laptop. However, if you are careless with your it, your online activities may become an open-secret that anyone can indiscriminately access. Hence, it is key for you to protect your computer. Jumia, the online shop you can trust shares five secure computing hacks.

Choose strong passwords

Strong passwords use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters. Create a unique password for each account and use LastPass to manage all of your passwords so that you do not forget them.

Back up on a regular basis

Scheduling routine backups can protect you from unexpected attacks. This will forestall you recover all your data in case anything happens to your computer.

Control access to your machine

Don’t leave your computer in an unsecured, public area, especially if you’re logged on. The physical security of your machine is just as important as its technical security.

Use email safely

Be wary of attachments, links, and unsolicited emails that come from people you don’t know, or which seem phishy. Additionally, avoid unsafe free downloads.

Use secure connections.

When connected to the internet, your data can be vulnerable while in transit from one page to another. Hence, use secure file transfer options to stop others from intercepting your data.

Update your software

It is risky to use your computer when the software is outdated. You are simply making it easier for smooth illegitimate entry to your system. So, always check and update your software.

