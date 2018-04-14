See Nigerian Musicians And How Much They Charge For Collaborations

Are you planing to feature top Nigerian musicians on your songs and searching to know how much they charge?

If yes , then below is a list of some top music stars in Nigeria and the fee they charge for music Collaborations.

Wizkid – 1.5 Million

Davido – 2 Million

2Face – 5 Million

Patoranking – 250,000

Runtown – 200,000

Andy Blaze – 200,000

Slyde – 50,000

Tony Tetuila – 5,000

Dammy Krane – 300,000

Banky W – 3 Million

Donjazzy – Free (but hard to accept)

Korede Bello – 200,000

