See Nigerian Musicians And How Much They Charge For Collaborations
Are you planing to feature top Nigerian musicians on your songs and searching to know how much they charge?
If yes , then below is a list of some top music stars in Nigeria and the fee they charge for music Collaborations.
Wizkid – 1.5 Million
Davido – 2 Million
2Face – 5 Million
Patoranking – 250,000
Runtown – 200,000
Andy Blaze – 200,000
Slyde – 50,000
Tony Tetuila – 5,000
Dammy Krane – 300,000
Banky W – 3 Million
Donjazzy – Free (but hard to accept)
Korede Bello – 200,000
