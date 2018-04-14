Fan Talk About Linda Ikeji Engagement Ring On Instagram-Photo

April 14, 2018   Entertainment   No comments

Naija Most popular female blogger Linda ikeji have nice comments about her latest photo on instagram.

She posted on her instagramj page flaunting her engagement ring and fan reacted said;
Your Ring Is meant to be worn on the left hand not the right one… �

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *