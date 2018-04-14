Actress Genevieve Nnaji Dances, Shows Her ‘Shaku Shaku’ Moves In New York – VIDEO

Popular Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has shared an adorable video of herself on Instagram bursting some ‘Shaku shaku’ moves.

The screen diva has never shown this side of her, so this is a big one!

Watch the video Below;

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)