Lover Dies After Doctor Sprinkles Cocaine On His Manhood Before Oral Sex

A top doctor in Germany is under arrest for killing a lover with cocaine while she performed oral sex on him.

Dr. Andreas Niederbichler, 42, is believed to have sprinkled cocaine on his penis before oral sex was performed on him by his 38-year-old lover and it killed her. Police say Dr. Andreas is being probed for giving three more women the drug during sexual encounters although they suffered no serious adverse effects.

Niederbichler, a plastic and reconstructive surgery expert, was appointed head doctor in his field at the Harzer Clinic in the state of Saxony-Anhalt in 2016. According to recent reports in the German media, he is the new chief physician at the Ameos Hospital in Halberstad.

Unknown to his superiors, Andreas used an online dating site to meet women for sex. The 38-year-old woman was involved in consensual oral sex with the doctor on February 20 when she collapsed at his home in Halberstadt. His apartment was within clinic grounds and she was raced to hospital in an ambulance but died soon after being admitted.

Prosecutors say he gave her cocaine without her knowing about it. He is charged with bodily harm leading to death.

Chief prosecutor Hal Roggenbuck said: The victims who have been heard so far have all indicated that they have been ill at the meetings. All of them showed reactions due to the use of narcotics.”

The suspect is not in prison but in a secure drug dependency unit where he is undergoing treatment for addiction.

