Fayose, PDP Blast Buhari For Blaming Gaddafi Over Herdsmen Attacks

Nigeria’s President Buhari, who has been enmeshed in yet another controversy after he blamed former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi for the herdsmen killings in the North, has been slammed by Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose who addressed him as “an embarrasment” to Nigerians.

In the statement released on Thursday and signed by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said that the President Buhari has taken his blame game to the international level by blaming even the dead for his cluelessness, and further claimed that it was becoming obvious that “very soon, President Buhari will blame those who elected him for his failure.”“Nigerians are accusing President Buhari and his government of complicity in the herdsmen killings and all that the President could do in response is to blame Gaddafi, who became history seven years ago? This is no doubt another international embarrassment from a President who knows nothing other than to blame people for his own failure.

“Methinks those handling the President should see to it the he is prevented from speaking outside Nigeria without a prepared speech.

“The other time, he went to Germany to embarrass Nigeria by referring to the chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, as ‘President Michelle of West Germany,” the statement added.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who also slammed President Buhari for blaming Gaddafi, also said that running to Archbishop Justin Welby to declare that the insurgents and marauders pillaging our people are fighters from late Muammah Gadaffi’s Libya, confirms the position of Nigerians that President Buhari is incapable of handling the security challenges of our nation.

The statement reads in parts;

We invite Nigerians to recall that in November 2017, President Buhari had informed the Nigerian community in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire that Gadaffi’s fighters were responsible for the escalation of Boko Haram insurgency.

This time, Mr President has revealed that the killer-herdsmen ravaging our nation and killing our people are from Libya.

If the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government knew all these while that

the marauders and insurgents are invaders, then why is it engaging them in dialogue, reportedly paying ransoms and even considering the amnesty option for them.

In the same vein, Nigerians should demand explanations from President Buhari on why his administration has been asking the victims of marauders’ attacks in various states, particularly, Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Plateau, among others, to learn to accommodate, if it knows that the attackers had links with Libya.

Our take remains that President Buhari and his dysfunctional APC should simply admit that they have failed to safeguard the lives of our people as well as the territorial integrity of our nation.

We therefore urge Nigerians to continue to be at alert and support one another in this trying time, irrespective of ethnicity, creed or class, as we collectively work to salvage our nation from the misrule of the incompetent APC, come 2019.

As a party, we are already working on resetting the agenda of our nation and we are determined to reinvent the wheel of our national fortunes.

