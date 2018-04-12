University of Oxford Rawnsley Graduate Studentship at St Hugh’s College in UK, 2018 – Apply Now

University of Oxford is inviting applicants for University of Oxford Rawnsley Graduate Studentship at St Hugh’s College in UK, 2018. Students of Czech, Slovak or Polish nationality are eligible to apply.

Founded in 1886, St Hugh’s is one of the largest colleges at the University of Oxford with around 800 students. We offer all the extraordinary benefits of studying at an Oxford college. Students receive tutorial teaching from first-class academics, enabling them to become intellectually confident and independent.

Scholarship TypeThis Studentship is available to new DPhil students and will be awarded in 2018.

Field of study:

Studentship is for the fields of Czech, Slovak, Polish, or English Language or Literature.

Scholarship Benefits:

It covers University and College fees (at Home/EU rates) and carries a maintenance allowance of £14,000 p.a. for up to three years.

To be taken in(Country):

UK

Scholarship Number :

Not Specified

Eligible Nationality:

Students of Czech, Slovak or Polish nationality are eligible to apply.

Eligibility:

Eligible applicants must

will have a place at the University for a DPhil commencing in October 2018.

be of Czech, Slovak or Polish nationality, working in the fields of Czech, Slovak, Polish, or English Language or Literature (or in a field which combines the study of these subjects).

studying Czech, Slovak, or Polish Languages or Literature (or in a field which combines the study of these subjects).

Applicants whose first language is not English are to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level by the University.

The selection committee which includes Fellows of the College in Modern Languages and in English will considers applications according to academic merit and the criteria for eligibility.

Application Deadline:

4th May 2018

Application Procedure:

To apply, please email Beth Barnett by email graduate.admissions@st-hughs.ox.ac.uk, including the following supporting documents:

A covering letter of no more than two A4 sides explaining the pertinence of the applicant’s research to the academic interests of the Rawnsley Studentship.

A statement giving us permission to review your application to the University.

You can begin the application by clicking on Scholarship Link

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)