University of Bristol Engineering Scholarships for Overseas Students in UK, 2018 – Apply Now

The University of Bristol is calling for applications for University of Bristol Engineering Scholarships for Overseas Students in UK, 2018. Each department in the Faculty offers first-year scholarships of £500 to overseas fee-paying undergraduates.The University of Bristol (simply referred to as Bristol University and abbreviated as Bris. in post-nominal letters, or UoB) is a red brick research university located in Bristol, United Kingdom.

If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Scholarship Type

Offers are available for pursuing undergraduate programme.

Field of study:

Scholarships are to study the subjects by the university.

Scholarship Benefits:

Each department in the Faculty offers first-year scholarships of £500 to overseas fee-paying undergraduates.

To be taken in(Country):

UK

Scholarship Number :

Not Specified

Eligible Nationality:

Scholarships are open to international students.

Eligibility:

Scholarships will be given to all candidates who arrive to study and who achieve AAA at A Level, or the international equivalent.

To win a scholarship, one of the A*s must be in Maths, Further Maths, or Physics.

International equivalencies of AAA at A Level are at the discretion of individual admissions tutors in departments, but guideline equivalents will be provided shortly.

If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Application Deadline:

Open

Application Procedure:

There is no need to apply for these scholarships, all eligible candidates will automatically receive consideration.

You can begin the application by clicking on Scholarship Link and get more details by clicking the

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)