OAU VC, Eyitope Ogunbodede Finally Speaks On Kerewa-For-Mark Scandal -READ

The vice chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University has finally reacted to the scandalous reports of one of its professors requesting an exchange of $ex for pass marks.

In a statement personally signed and released to the public, on Wednesday, April 11, the vice-chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede, said that investigation of identifying the person involved is currently in progress.

Reporters that Ogunbodede said;

“In full compliance to all applicable laws, the university has set up a high powered committee to investigate the allegation and submit its report within one week. Anyone found culpable will be dealt with decisively.

“The university considers $exual harassment as an offence punishable contrary to the code of conduct and anti-sexual harassment policy. The university will never condone such act by any staff or students.”

Similarly, the chairman of Congress of University Academics, Obafemi Awolowo University,Mr Niyi Sunmonu, maintained that if it is established that the leaked audio is true, the perpetrator is not fit to be in the academic environment.

“Lecturers are expected to mould the lives of students.”

Cueing in on this, the national coordinator of Educational Rights Campaign (ERC), Hassan Soweto, condemned the act, saying previous sexual harassment cases in the university were not properly dealt with.

Furthermore, while speaking on a radio program, ‘Frank Talk’ on Rave 91.7 FM, Osogbo, the activist, a former student of the university, called for an independent panel that should include elected representatives from staff unions, students and women NGOs.

Meanwhile, a reverend along with several members of the Anglican Diocese of Ife, Osun state who spoke to Premium Times on Tuesday, April 10, said they had listened to the audio proof and confirmed it was indeed Professor Akindele who was heard demanding sex to pass a female student in the recording.

Hopefully, in no time justice should be served.

