NIMC Claims Card Issuance Not Suspended – READ

The management of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has reacted to a media report which claimed nearly 29 million Nigerians were unhappy with the suspension of the national identity card to them by the agency.

In a statement signed last Thursday by the Head of Corporate Communications Unit at NIMC, Mr Loveday Chika Ogbonna, stated that there was no iota of truth in the article titled ‘28.5m Nigerians Agonize Over Suspension Of Nat’l ID Card Issuance’ and published by Leadership newspaper on Sunday, April 1, 2018.According to the spokesman of NIMC, the issuance of cards to successful enrolees was not suspended at any time.

He said all individuals who, upon completion of their enrolment, have received an SMS are invited to proceed to the NIMC Office where they enrolled to pick up their cards from April 3, 2018.

“Persons who have not received an SMS can equally check the status of their cards on the NIMC website via www.nimc.gov.ng,” he added.

According to him, citizens and legal residents who have also relocated from where they enrolled are advised to visit any NIMC office closest to them to request a card transfer form, which they would fill, and submit to the state coordinator for processing.

However, Mr Ogbonna said Nigerians and legal residents are reminded that the National Identification Number (NIN) is the unique identifier and most important token issued by the commission and not the physical e-ID Card.

He said all NIMC stakeholders, including the media as well as the general public are enjoined to stop peddling half-truths, or outright falsehood, but rather, work with the commission to ensure the success of the National Identity Management System for national growth and development.

The NIN is a set of 11 non-intelligent numbers randomly assigned to an individual at the completion of enrolment into the National Identity Database (NIDB).

It is used to tie all records about an individual in the database and is verifiable via the NIMC Verification Service (NVS) portal which is made available to institutions and organisations upon request.

Section 27 (1) and (2) of the NIMC Act, 2007, states that transactions including, application for and issuance of an International Passport; opening of individual and/or group bank accounts, all consumer credits; purchase of insurance policies, purchase, transfer and registration of land by any individual; National Health Insurance Scheme, and such transactions that have social security implications, registration of voters, payment of taxes, and pensions, will be done with the NIN.

