How to Spot a Fake Rolex

Rolex watches are symbols of prestige and refinement. However, there is a thin line between a real Rolex watch and a fake one which is not always obvious, but with a few basic guidelines, it’s usually possible to determine whether a Rolex is likely to be the real deal or a cheap imitation. For high-quality counterfeits, however, it may be necessary to consult a professional. That being said, Jumia Nigeria, the online shop you can trust will give a few tips.

The cheapest fakes are easy to spot because of their quartz dial movements. The second-hand stutters along inside the counterfeit watch, whereas a real Rolex has a smooth second-hand movement. If you’re still unsure about the difference between a “stuttering” second hand and a “smooth” one, listen closely — there should not be a ticking noise coming from a true Rolex.The second way to spot a fake is by the heft of the watch. Fake Rolex watches are generally lighter, whereas a real Rolex is made of high-quality metals, and will weigh significantly more.

Next, take a look at the winder on the side. Usually, fake Rolex watches have rather basic winders to move the minute and hour hands. But, a true Rolex will have a finely-crafted winder with engravings and grooves that are fascinating or quite a work of art especially for those that pay attention to details.

Last but not least, the cyclops lens on the face of a true Rolex will magnify the date. It’s hard to replicate, so most counterfeit timepieces will skip this step and the date will appear the same size.

