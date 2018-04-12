Firm to Boost Smartphone Penetration in Nigeria

Pioneer of trade-in services in the Nigerian mobile industry, Matrix Certified Pre-owned, has revealed plans to expand smartphone access to Nigerians and boost the pace of its penetration in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer, Matrix Certified Pre-Owned, Dimeji Matesun, said smartphone penetration in Nigeria was bound to grow exponentially as a result of the value Matrix would be bringing on board.He said Matrix was offering access to the pre-owned devices for Nigerians in all parts of the country, with negligible delivery costs.

He stated that through these quality pre-owned devices, millions of Nigerians caught in the feature phone segment would find a cost-effective way to upgrade to smartphones, which would in turn have a positive multiplier effect on their lives and the digital economy as a whole.

