Curtin University PhD Scholarship for Education in Australia, 2018 – Apply Now

The Curtin University is calling for applications for Curtin University PhD Scholarship for Education in Australia, 2018, for (in Language Education). Scholarships are for students to conduct research in a project that investigates bi/multilingual, indigenous and English speakers in Australia.

The Curtin University is an Australian public research university in Bentley and Perth, Western Australia. The university is named after the 14th Prime Minister of Australia, John Curtin, and is the largest university in Western Australia, with over 58,000 students.The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.

Scholarship Type

Offers are available for pursuing PhD programme.

Field of study:

Scholarships are to conduct research in a project that investigates bi/multilingual, indigenous and English speakers in Australia.

Scholarship Benefits:

$27,094 per annum

To be taken in(Country):

Australia

Scholarship Number :

There is one PhD scholarship available.

Eligible Nationality:

New Zealand and Australian citizens are eligible to apply.

Eligibility:

Hold an undergraduate or postgraduate degree in Language Education, Applied Linguistics, TESOL, Sociolinguistics or related disciplines of high quality.

Good command of English in writing and speech.

Willingness to work with vulnerable young people.

Must be willing to work with multicultural and indigenous people.

Have willingness to integrate with the multilingual research team.

Application Deadline:

1st May 2018

Application Procedure:

Email your CV, transcripts and expression of interest to Dr Sender Dovchin or Prof Grace Zhang. Please explain why you wish to do your PhD in this specific field and topic. The successful applicant will be call to apply for admission via Curtin online e-application:

You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

