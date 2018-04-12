Australia Awards Masters Scholarships For Africans 2018 – Apply Here

This year Focus sectors for Masters Awards reflect areas that have been identified as priorities by partner governments and in which Australia is recognised as having world-leading expertise and experience. Current priority sectors include Agricultural Productivity, Extractives and Public Policy.

What You Need To Know About Australia Awards Masters Scholarships For Africans.

NATIONALITY: Africans

LEVEL OF STUDY:MASTERS

Eligibility

Before you apply

To be eligible for an Australia Award – Africa Masters Scholarship, applicants must meet the following:

You are a national of an eligible country

Have citizenship of and be currently living in the country of your nationality unless you work for an African Regional Organisation

Not be married to/or be a de facto of, or engaged to be married to, a person who holds or is eligible to hold Australian or New Zealand citizenship or permanent resident status

Driven and motivated mid to senior-level official from key a government agency or a professional working in the private sector or civil society sector who wishes to undertake a Masters degree in Australia in one of your Country’s listed priority fields of study

Clear vision for how the knowledge gained through the Masters degree will be used to improve policy, practice or education in your proposed field of study in your home country

Meet the minimum and maximum age requirements as per your country profile

Meet your Country’s minimum post-graduation work experience. This work experience must be in a role relevant to proposed field of study and to your employment organisation type (e.g. public sector applicants should demonstrate public sector work experience).

Meet your Country’s minimum undergraduate education qualification requirements

Must not already be studying towards or hold another Masters degree

Must be willing to make a formal commitment to return to your home country upon completion of the award.

Must meet the general minimum eligibility criteria for Australia Awards Scholarships – refer to the Australia Awards Scholarships Policy Handbook.

Gender Equality: Australia Awards target equal participation by women and men

Disability Inclusion: Australia Awards aim to ensure that people with a disability are given fair and equal opportunity to compete for and obtain a scholarship.

HOW TO APPLY

Application takes only 4 steps

Log onto the website http://www.australiaawardsafrica.org/awards/apply/

choose your country and type of Award.

view course eligibility and criteria

fill the form and submit application request.

Applications will open on 1 September

