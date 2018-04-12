2018 Pre-employment Internship Scheme at UAC of Nigeria Plc – Apply Now

UAC of Nigeria Plc. is a leading private sector enterprise with active participation in the development of the country since 1879. A diversified, food-focused company, UAC’s operations span the foods, real estate, paints and logistics sectors of the economy. We are committed to building and developing our people towards realizing their full potentials.UAC Pre-employment Internship Scheme

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Location Nigeria

Job Field Graduate Jobs Internships / Volunteering Manufacturing

Detailed Description

The UAC PRE-EMPLOYMENT SCHEME is for highly motivated and dynamic Master’s Degree holders from local and foreign institutions, who have potential to emerge as future business leaders.

The scheme which is a 6 months to 1 year internship program affords the interns a focused and personalized development through:

Structured classroom training

Exposure to a feel of a career in any of the company’s various business functional areas

Career Counseling

Project assignments

Requirements

We are looking for candidates who are:

Master’s degree holders from foreign and local institutions who are yet to gain employment

Master’s degree holders from foreign and local institutions who have a minimum of 6 months period before they go for national service

Candidate should not be more than 25 years old by 31st December 2018

Education:

WASC/GCE ‘O’ Level or equivalent with at least credit in five subjects, including English and Mathematics, at one sitting.

Bachelor’s Degree (Second Class Honors), HND (Upper Credit).

Master’s Degree

In addition, applicants must be able to demonstrate a combination of analytical skills, practical creativity, entrepreneurial drive and clarity of purpose

Method of Application

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted and taken through a highly competitive selection process.

Interested and qualified? Go to UAC career website on www.uacnplc.com to apply

