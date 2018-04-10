Offa Bank Robbery: Vehicles used by the Robbers Recovered – Photo

No fewer than 30 people lost their lives in the Offa bank robbery. An attack that happened last Thursday in Kwara state and saw deadly armed robbers storm Offa town, raid 5 commercial banks and slaughter whoever stood in their way.

Eyewitnesses said the men, who numbered close to 30, blew up entrances into the banks, carried out an attack which lasted for hours and made away with several millions of naira from the banks, leaving behind a tale of sorrow, tears and blood.Offa bank robbery Vehicles used by the armed robbers recovered (photos) lailasnews az

It was gathered that the gunmen arrived Offa town in seven vehicles and stationed themselves in each of the banks around 4:30 pm.

Offa bank robbery- Vehicles used by the armed robbers recovered (photos) lailasnews 2

They held the town hostage before escaping through Igosun route. The Offa bank robbers, in their bid to escape from Kwara also killed two mobile policemen in Okuku, Osun State, where they also reportedly abandoned three of their operational vehicles as seen in the pictures.

The vehicles have been recovered and taken to the police station in the area.

This latest Offa bank robbery will be the sixth in 11 years in the ancient city. In the first Offa banks robbery attack, on July 11, 2007, one policeman was killed.

In another attack on August 30, 2007, two policemen were injured.

The robbers came again on August 25, 2008, during which they killed three people, one of them a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa.

They also killed one victim during an operation on March 21, 2012. Their deadliest attack before the Thursday Offa bank robbery was carried out on December 19, 2013, during which they killed seven policemen and three civilians. In that incident the robbers were said to have numbered about 30, just like it happened on Thursday.

They also attacked four banks. But before attacking the banks, they had faced the Divisional Police station in the community, spraying policemen on duty with bullets. It was a gory sight, just like it was on Thursday.

The Nigerian Police today said that seven suspects linked to the Offa robbery attack have been arrested and are in their custody.

OFFA BANK ROBBERY: How poor bank services led to pregnant woman, 4 year old son’s killing

It has also been revealed that one of the victims of last Thursday’s Offa robbery was a pregnant businesswoman, identified as Omilola Korede, who had gone to lodge a complaint over a transaction in one of the banks.

She had also reportedly gone to the bank with her 4 year old son because she had no one at home to take care of him in her absence.

Many-feared-dead-as-armed-robbers-storm-5-banks-in-Kwara-state-Lailasnews

When the robbers came, they sprayed this woman and her son with bullets. Three other women who lost their lives to the attack have also been identified as Bunmi Mesan, Iya Muji and another one popularly called Mama the Big Club.

A relative of the deceased pregnant woman who preferred anonymity told a NewTelegraph correspondent:

“She had been complaining about the poor services being received from her bank and chose Thursday to complain formally to the bank. She took her son who was 4-year-old along because because there was nobody at home to look after him.”

Another survivor of the attack, who said he hid somewhere inside one of the banks during the attack, was still in shock when he briefly shared his ordeal with NT reporter. He said:

“My brother, it is not something to recall or witness. I don’t even pray it for my enemies. It was a terrible moment with death looking at us; I still can’t talk much about it”.

The Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi, was lost for words when contacted yesterday. He told newsmen the destruction was too enormous that he could not say anything yet.

Offa community itself was in sober mood yesterday as it was learnt that a seminar on the community earlier scheduled for today (Saturday) had to be put off till April 14, following the incident.

Also leaders of the community spent most of yesterday in consultations while a larger, all-embracing meeting involving all indigenes of the town, has been slated for April 29.

Spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed yesterday that nine policemen were killed during the Thursday attack.

But Offa is not the only community in Kwara State facing incessant attacks of robbers. Omu-Aran, the third largest town and economy in the state, had also been dealt the brutal blow of robbers. The last reported incident in Omu-Aran was on May 15, 2015, when about 15 armed men invaded the community and killed two bankers.

They also killed one policeman, two vigilante personnel and wounded the Police Area Commander, an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The robbers were reported to have barricaded the major entrances leading to the town from Kogi and Ekiti states as well as the one from Ilorin, the state capital, thus making sure that no vehicular movement was allowed into the town while their operation lasted.

Before then, on July 15, 2011, robbers among them women covered in veil invaded banks in the community and carted away millions of naira.

Another community, Oro also a commercial hub in the southern axis of Kwara state, has also suffered from the invasion of robbers. As you read this, banks have shut down operations in Oro for the past four years.

