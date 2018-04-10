EXPOSED! Meet OAU Lecturer Who Demanded 5 Rounds Of $3x From Student For Pass Mark (Audio)

A professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Richard Akindele, has been exposed for demanding $ex from a student to make her pass.

A recording on the phone call made by the professor to the student, asking her to have $ex with his five times in order for him to increase her exam score from 33 to a pass mark, has since gone viral on social media.Akindele is said to be a pastor despite the fact that there were no mentions of the department he lectures in nor the church he pastors, in the post.

The leaked conversation suggests the student had refused the lecturer’s initial $ex demand to upgrade her. .

It appeared, in the audio, that the student deliberately called the lecturer again, to play along, record him and have hard evidence against him.

The following dialogue occurred in the audio:

Student: Hello Sir, Professor Akindele, yesterday you said something but because I was close to my boyfriend I could not say anything. You said you’ve submitted it

Lecturer: I gave you an opportunity and you missed it. Forget about it. You will do it next year.

Student: I was calling to confirm whether you were serious about it.

Lecturer: Me that agreed to do something. I know what I meant. If you don’t trust me, forget about it. If I wouldn’t do it, why should I give you audience in the first place?

If I am not interested in doing it, I won’t give you audience in the first instance. The other person has come and I told her straight away because there is nothing I can do to bail that person out and her mark is even better than your own. The person scored 39 while your own is 33.

Only two people failed the course so what else do you want me to do. You can see it anytime you come, we are at Moro doing exam, we are doing MBA executive exam.

They are just starting. I will finish by 4:30 and maybe 5, I should be in the office. If you are ready, come by 5:00. Why did you tell me you were on your period the other time.

Student: I was really seeing my period Professor Akindele.

Lecturer: Stop mentioning my name. And now nko?.

Student: I am not on my period now.

Lecturer: Your boyfriend has done it yesterday?

Student: Is it every time that someone will be doing with the boyfriend? Is it every time you do it with your wife?

Lecturer: Yes

Student: It’s a lie, not possible. So what’s the plan now?

Lecturer: Let’s have the first one today and then we will do another one tomorrow. Is our agreement not five times?

Student: Is it B that you want to give me or C? Why would it be five times you will knack me?

Lecturer: That’s what I will do.

Student: Prof, you know what? Let me fail it. I can’t do it five times. For what nah? No worry. Thank you, sir

Lecturer: You are welcome.

When contacted by sources, the spokesperson for OAU told their correspondent the management already knew about the scandal.

“The university is aware and we are setting up machinery to critically look at the issue to determine the veracity otherwise there won’t be conclusion,” said the spokesperson, Abiodun Olanrewaju.

The trust in Nigerian universities to deal with $exual harassment is low and OAU, this time, will have to act decisively to raise public trust.

Many Nigerians monitored on social media believe predatory lecturers, even when exposed, are left unpunished, thereby increasing the rate at which lecturers $exually abuse female students.

Commenting, Remi Sonaiya, OAU retired professor and former presidential aspirant, said: “Terrible! Unfortunately, many universities don’t have strong deterrence or punishment for abusers.

Students should be encouraged to speak out when such things happen. There must be at least someone in the institution who can be trusted and confided in. Justice must be done.

“The good thing about such cases becoming public is that it will force the institutions to address them more seriously – if only to protect their name. Sadly, our universities have not dealt seriously with the issue of sexual harassment.”

PART 1 AUDIO:

SCANDAL! So A Popular OAU Professor and Pastor by name ” Richard Akindele” was recorded during a phone call with a female student, According to the Convo he wanted to KNACK the student 5 TIMES 😯😱, in Exchange For her to pass his EXAM (LISTEN PT 1) #Enekem pic.twitter.com/YR25c0X9if — Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) April 9, 2018



PART 2 AUDIO

LISTEN Part 2(Final Part) i leave the verdict to the house, this is the only evidence we have right now…. No comment from #Enekem The END. 🚶 🚶 🚶 pic.twitter.com/xhQelL3bQt — Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) April 9, 2018

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)