Don Jazzy Co-Produced Ne-Yo & Stefflon Don’s New Track, ‘Push Back’

It’s no news that Nigerian talent is making its way into the international market, as for the past few years we’ve had amazing music collaborations between our local musicians and superstars abroad.

Don Jazzy was actually one of the first people to break into this niche, as he co-produced a song for Jay Z and Kanye West all the way in 2011, “Lift Off“.He’s now branched out into the international scene again, by co-producing a new track, “Push Back“, by Ne-Yo featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don.

Announcing this on Instagram, Don Jazzy said:

“Another big one in the bag. Had so much fun co producing this one with my brothers Stargate Music.

Oh and I also added my crocodile cry cry voice in there too hehe. Go check it out. Thanks”

Star Gate & Don Jazzy’s beat finds Ne-Yo channeling a dancehall vibe over the bouncy soundscape, without putting on an accent or being a culture vulture.

Bebe Rexha also delivers great vocals which work well with Ne-Yo’s and also makes Stefflon Don’s accented bars stand out on the track.

Ne-Yo is currently gearing up to the release of a new album, Good Man, and to give a glimpse of what’s to come he released “Push Back”. It’s quite different to the Ne-Yo sound every one knows, as it’s undoubtedly a party jam.

“Push Back” will bang in any club scene, especially over here as it’s the perfect sound to get a party started!

See Don Jazzy’s post below:-

