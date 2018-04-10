Dangote gives Ali Baba N25m to distribute to Nigerians Interested in Business

Just after the conclusion of his daughter, Fatima Dangote’s wedding to Jamil Abubakar, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has reportedly given ace Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba N25million to distribute to Nigerians interested in business.

According to Ali Baba who disclosed that he has known Aliko Dangote for 23 years now, only those who need the money should apply. Here’s what he wrote;I have known Aliko Dangote for nearly 23 years now. Met him the first time in the company of the owner of Harka Airline… years ago. And 5 years after that meeting we became friends. So when I told him I wanted to give out some cash to people who want to do better business, he gave me N25m to distribute this week on Instagram. Only those who need it need to apply. No DMs please. Because in truth… you need to count the number of comments on the Steve Rhodes post (at about 1am today) to know what our problems are

Aliko Dangote has always been on the philanthropic path. In November 2017, he made good his promise to donate N500 million to rehabilitate traders affected by the Kano Market fire disasters.

Aliko’s donation, which came through the Aliko Dangote Foundation, was in response to the appeal by the Kano State government for contributions from public-spirited individuals and corporate organisations to help the fire victims revive their business.

In June 2017, the Billionaire donated money and equipment worth over N50m to victims of the March 8 clash, between Hausa and Yoruba persons in Ile-Ife.

The Managing Director of Dangote Foundation, Mrs. Suera Yusuf, who represented the billionaire said this during the presentation of cheques to the victims at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi in Ile-Ife.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Hausa and Yoruba communities, who suffered losses during the clash.

