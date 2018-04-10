Bayelsa Man Exposes Lady Who Stole His Phone After Visiting His House (Photos)

An Abuja based man from Bayelsa state has outed a lady who allegedly stole his phone and wiped out everything after visiting his home.

According to Moses Dickson, the lady who is a final year student of Fine and Applied Arts in Niger Delta University NDU in Bayelsa, stole the phone and removed everything in order to personalize the phone.The man revealed how the phone was recovered with the help of his wife and his team as the lady in question has reportedly fled.

Below is what he shared on Facebook;

THE STORY OF MY MISSING PHONE.

While young people are struggling everyday to impact their world, this young lady suspect is busy stealing. And she fixed her eyes on my very busy phone the day she came visiting my family.

I was surprised the investigations revealed she is a final year student of Fine and Applied Arts in NDU.

Since she got hold of my phone from where I peacefully left it in my house, She not only removed my SIM cards but wiped off everything in my phone to personalize it and sadly all memories of that day I had inside that was yet to backup. The phone is also now damaged.

She forgot that in this century, people no longer steal phones and get away with it except the owner is unserious. And for me who has ICT in my DNA and working with Tech Teams all over the country who don’t sleep, she targeted the wrong person.

With the tireless effort of my Team members and my wife, we recovered the phone yesterday as she fled. Only God knows where she thinks she can hide when the law will be on her trail if by 6:pm today I don’t get my memory card. Guess what? She personalized my dear phone with her pictures and password.

Whoever is close to her right now should advise her now in her best interest to return my memory card else, she will face the law. Her name is Ebitimi.

This is what many people face every day in hands of some unscrupulous persons and in most cases, you just swallow and move on.

The Igbos have a proverb that says ‘ a tall tree is never a friend of the wind’. So as you grow tall, people will step on you, insult and attack or hurt you, destroy your properties, nobody says anything but the moment you defend yourself, it is news.

The battle between good and evil continues…..Alas! Even the devil knows that God is God.

