Sales Account Manager at Fan Milk Plc – Apply Now

Fan Milk Plc, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of healthy, nutritious and safe frozen dairy and non-frozen dairy food products with distribution channels across the length and breadth of Nigeria. Fan Milk Nigeria is a well established and fast growing food processing industry offering wide range of products.Sales Account Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 – 3 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Job Purpose

The Account Manager is responsible for managing the company’s relationships with its Agents. He/She is in charge of building long-term relationships with the customers and generally stay with customers for the length of their relationship with the company.

The goal is to keep the Agents for as long as possible by helping to grow the Agent’s business. He/She will also be in charge of creating new business and expand the assigned territories.

Tasks may involve project management, strategic planning, sales support, product design, service application, logistics, and marketing.

Job Duties

Generate sales from Agents

Ensure productivity of Sales Assets deployed to assigned Agents

Track sales KPIs

Operates as the point of contact for assigned Agents

Develops and maintains long-term relationships with Agents

Makes sure Agents receive requested products and services in a timely fashion

Communicates Agents needs and demands to the company

Forecasts and tracks Agent account metrics

Manage projects within client relationships, working to carry out Agents goals while meeting company goals

Identifies opportunities to grow business with existing Agents

Coordinate with staff members working on the same account to ensure consistent service

Collaborates with sales team to reach prospective Agents

Service multiple Agents concurrently, often meeting deadlines

Keep records of Agents transactions

Skills and Qualifications

B.Sc/HND in related discipline

2-3 years experience in account management

Account Management Experience, Client-Focused Solutions Experience, Project Management Skills.

Ability to Communicate Agents Needs with Staff, Talent for Influencing Agent Management.

Ability to Manage Multiple Projects and Relationships Simultaneously, Negotiation Skills, Listening Skills, Communication Skills, Presentation Skills, Time Management Skills

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to FAN MILK plc career website on fanmilk-nig.net to apply

