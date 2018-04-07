Production Supervisor at Technoglass Industries Limited (3 Positions) – Apply Now

Welcome to Platinum Careers, leaders in professional HR Services. Over the years we have supported many of the country’s top organizations to recruit, source and manage the highly-skilled talent they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive world.

Global Reach, Local Touch

We are a Human resource consulting company with head office in Ikoyi, Lagos. Platinum Careers is a Uniquely African and proudly Nigerian Company offering support and services in the area of Human resource solutions with service offerings which include world class personnel outsourcing, recruitment, head hunting, training and development.

Open Jobs

Logistics Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 – 3 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Logistics

Job Description

Perform assigned duties within the supply chain process, ranging from planning, inventory management, and support services for warehousing, distribution, import and export.

Responsible for co-ordinating; cargo clearing at the port with designated agent.

Arranging and monitoring deliveries pan Nigeria.

Cost management and reporting

Follow up import delivery schedules, track goods in transit, ensure documentation retention per required standards and executes mitigation plans for delayed consignment

Establish and monitor specific supply chain processes

Manage relationship with shipping companies, custom agents and regulatory bodies

Coordinate and ensure on time delivery at specified locations

Observe and formulate records of activities related to imports

Requirements

HND/B.Sc. in logistics, transport/distribution management or in a related field

2– 3 work experience required.

Experience in a Logistics/Supply chain role is desirable

Industry Knowledge: Clear understanding of Transport industry and process, Retail or Customer Service processes and priorities;

Experience of supply chain management and transportation concepts: forecasting, planning, optimization, logistics, delivery performance, carrier negotiation, inventory management, commercial awareness and numeracy skills.

Data analysis and forecasting methods

Other Competencies

Attention to detail and accuracy

Report writing skill

IT literacy and the ability to handle electronic data

Verbal and Written communication

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work well as part of a team, as well as manage people

Digital Marketer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Media / Advertising / Branding

Our client in the FMCG sector, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position above.

Job Purpose

The job holder will work with all units and the Marketing Team, to manage and oversee the online marketing strategy for their organization

They plan and execute digital marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organization’s website(s). Social media, brand management and content development are critical.

Marketing Dimension

Generation and management of all Print and Direct Mail campaigns, and Social Media Campaigns working in close liaison with the Marketing Manager regarding format, design, production, fulfilment, and distribution.

Should be able to drive sales via the social media platforms

Content idea generator

Be the digital champion of the team

Responsible for updating and managing all Social media platforms and website with relevant, accurate and up-to-date information;

Effectively Develop and manage digital marketing campaigns

Manage and optimize all social networking accounts ensuring consistent engagement

Write and optimize content for the website and social networking accounts

To achieve frequent, timely and positive media coverage across all available media

To conduct market research in order to identify market requirements for current and future Products

At all times comply with company policies, procedures, and instructions.

Implement new ideas and methods and continue to seek ways of both improving contribution to the organization’s goals and enhancing the reputation of the company most especially digitally

To identify the need for improved office procedures.

Pro-active weekly planning and execution of content in line with Marketing activity calendar

Job Requirement

Candidate must have a minimum of a BSc/HND in Marketing, Mass Communication, English or any other related fields

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a similar role

Good verbal and written communication skill

Experienced in Digital Marketing (including social media, design and content development)

Professional qualification in Customer Relationship Management, Social Media Management, brand management etc will be an added advantage

Candidate must be proficient in the use of Microsoft office packages and social media platforms

Accountant

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 2 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit

Our client in the FMCG sector, is recruiting an experienced and enthusiastic accountant to fill up the company’s gap in the accounting department. The accountant will develop and maintain a long-lasting, dynamic, effective and measurable accounting records, data, and statistics for the company.

Roles and Responsibility

Manage all accounting operations based on accounting principles

Prepare budget and financial forecasts

Publish financial statements in time

Collect, analyse and summarize account information

Compute taxes and prepare tax returns, balance sheet, profit/loss statement etc

Develop periodic reports for management

Audit financial transactions and document accounting control procedures

Keep information confidential and secure them with random database backups

Keep up with financial policies, regulation and legislation

Prepare budgets, financial forecasts and publish financial statements

Possess a strong understanding of the company’s services, competition in the industry and positioning

Teachable

Requirements

BSc/HND in Accounting, Finance, and/or a highly numerate discipline

Minimum of 2 years of experience in a similar position, preferably in the FMCG industry Chartered Accountant (i.e. ACA or ACCA) is an advantage.

Thorough knowledge of accounting and corporate finance principles and procedures

Proficient in the use of at least one accounting ERP software (i.e. Tally, SAP, Sage, software Xero etc.)

Strong attention to detail and confidentiality

Postgraduate degree in Accounting, Finance, and/or a highly numerate field will be an added advantage

Excellent interpersonal skills

Candidate should be computer proficient and have a sound relevant knowledge in general business operations, including but not limited to accounting experience, strong analytical/critical thinking skills, excellent written and oral communication skills, while being able to work in a team.

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.

NB: Please note that due to the high volume of applications we receive we are unable to contact all applicants directly. If you haven’t heard from us within 14 days please consider your application to have been unsuccessful.

