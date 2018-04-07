Procurement Officer Job at May & Baker Nigeria Plc -Apply Now
Baker Nigeria Plc , we are committed to applying our resources and science to improve the quality of life. We provide quality and affordable medicines, food and beverages to those who need them.Procurement Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 1 year
Location Nigeria
Job Field Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain
Work start: 05.04.2018
Department: Planning & Procurement
Job Description
Reporting to the Procurement Specialist, the incumbent will be expected to ensure the regular availability of Engineering Spares and the prompt purchase of requested materials at competitive prices.
Requirements
Applicants must possess HND in Engineering /B.Eng with at least one (1) year experience.
Remuneration
Attractive and negotiable.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to May & Baker career website on www.may-baker.com to apply
