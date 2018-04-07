Procurement Officer Job at May & Baker Nigeria Plc -Apply Now

Baker Nigeria Plc , we are committed to applying our resources and science to improve the quality of life. We provide quality and affordable medicines, food and beverages to those who need them.Procurement Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 1 year

Location Nigeria

Job Field Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain

Work start: 05.04.2018

Department: Planning & Procurement

Job Description

Reporting to the Procurement Specialist, the incumbent will be expected to ensure the regular availability of Engineering Spares and the prompt purchase of requested materials at competitive prices.

Requirements

Applicants must possess HND in Engineering /B.Eng with at least one (1) year experience.

Remuneration

Attractive and negotiable.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to May & Baker career website on www.may-baker.com to apply

