Latest Recruitment at ipNX Nigeria Limited (20 Positions) – Apply Now

ipNX Nigeria Limited is an integrated info-communications company focused on providing every person, every home and every business in Nigeria with world-class information, communication and entertainment services.
Network Management Engineer
Retail Territory Manager
ipNX Technical Support Engineer (i-TAC Engineer)
Network Implementation/Support/Integration Engineer
Business Analyst
Product Analyst
Senior ipNX Technical Support Engineer
NMS Engineer – Software Development
Retail Sales Manager
Team Lead, Strategic Accounts
Territory Manager, Island
NYSC, Pre-Service & I.T Internship
Account Manager
Marketing Communications Executive
System Administrator
System Analyst/Developer – BPM, BI & Data Analytics
Customer Advocacy Centre Team Lead
i-Shop Supervisor
Social Media Officer
System Analyst/Developer – OSS/BSS
Network Management Engineer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer
Job ID: 17
Department: Group Infrastructure Unit
Function: Network Management
Reporting to: Head, Monitoring and Command Centre
Travel Frequency: Occasional
Purpose of the Job
To monitor the network 24*7, providing support for management and efficient configuration of systems that are used for monitoring and service feasibility, ensuring appropriate design and notification are provided in line with the requirement of the user departments.
Expected Key Results (Detailed KPIs)
Application development
Network Monitoring
Escalation
Network Operations
Server/Application Administration
Network Device backup
Dashboard development
Reporting
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
University Degree in Engineering
Professional Qualification (CCNA, ITIL, LPIC/CompTIA, etc.) an added advantage.
Ability to leverage technology to develop and enhance functional competencies
Database Management – Mysql, MSSQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle.
Knowledge of networking and network monitoring/management.
Knowledge and experience with various web technologies.
Open Source software customization.
Knowledge of current IT trends and technologies in software development.
Ability to learn new things quickly.
Work Experience:
Experience in Linux and monitoring system environment
Sound understanding and extensive experience in SNMP. TR-069 and network management
Experience in Perl, PHP, and Python
Other Requirements:
Customer Focus
Tech savvy
Action orientation
Drive results
Cultivate Innovation
Ability to optimize work processes
Resilience
Self Development
Nimble Learning
Retail Territory Manager
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 4 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Job ID: 20
Department: Network Services Divison
Function: Business Development
Reporting to: Retail Manager, Global
Travel Frequency: Rarely
Purpose of the Job
The Retail Territory Manager is responsible for protecting revenue, securing new revenue within ipNX’s existing clients’ portfolio as well as seeking/hunting out new clients & businesses within the assigned territory.
The role ensures driving an increase in ipNX retail business by collaborating with the account teams to recruit subscribers and building relationships to keep them and grow the subscriber base.
Expected Key Results (Detailed KPIs)
Achieve sales targets by developing new business with existing and potential clients within the territory.
Undertake cold calling, ensuring that the number of calls meets call targets as set by management.
Ensure all required KYC customer requirements are met.
Drive Direct Sales Executives (DSEs) to achieve their set target.
Train and mentor DSEs.
All DSEs must achieve 10 new subscribers monthly.
Organise review sessions once a week.
Organise Training sessions twice a month.
Collate DSE sales and competitive intelligence reports and submit to Head, NSD.
Manage and maintain a pipeline and ensure all sales administration is kept current at all times using Sales Tracker software.
Actively and successfully manage the sales process: lead generation; credentials pitch; asking questions; solution pitch; negotiation; close.
Attendance at industry related meetings/events and/or seminars.
Deliver an excellent client experience at all times, ensuring client needs are met or exceeded.
Works in collaboration with the team, developing good working relationships.
Ensures compliance with ipNX values, policies, and standards, and ensures compliance with all local statutory requirements.
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
B.SC/HND in Engineering / Computer Science / Marketing / Sales / related disciplines (Minimum of 2.2/Upper Credit).
Understanding Communications Network, Experience in a b2b, B2C sales environment; consistent track record of success in achieving product effectiveness and customer experience targets.
Demonstrates a high level of organization and quality with Multitasks efficiency & priority setting.
Good Microsoft office suite competence, CRM competence, including Visio.
Exemplary communication skills – both face to face and over the telephone. Ability to communicate effectively at all levels of an organization.
Work Experience:
At least 4 years’ experience within the telecoms space; knowledge of the market, competitor behavior and strategy, including related product dynamics and product management.
Must demonstrate interpersonal capabilities and leadership.
Other Requirements:
Customer Focused
Understanding of Retail Sales.
Action oriented
Result Driven
Cultivate Innovation
Ability to optimize work processes
Resilience
Self-Development
(Additional requirements for AMs and above):
Ensures Accountability
Develops Talent
Drives Engagement
Drives Vision & Purpose
Excellent Decision Quality
ipNX Technical Support Engineer (i-TAC Engineer)
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer
Job ID: 22
Department: Network Services Divison
Function: Technical Support
Reporting to: Service Assurance Manager
Travel Frequency: Seldom
Purpose of the Job
Provide first level off-site technical support for all ipNX services: Voice, Data connectivity, Internet services, WiMAX services etc. To consistently provide a high level of excellent customer service and support ensuring customers satisfaction.
Expected Key Results (Detailed KPIs)
Incident Management (First Call Resolution)â€‹â€‹â€‹
Prompt Response to inbound calls and emails
Follow up on unresolved complaint/ open tickets to closure
Timely Escalation/feedback to relevant units.
Preparing Technical Reports
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
(B.Sc/B.Eng) Computer Science/Computer Engineering /Electrical-Electronics Engine Engineering, CCNA, CCNP (Desired)
Strong telecommunications, IP design skills, & in-depth knowledge of IP Network.
Excellent business communication skills both verbal and written.
Work Experience:
A hands-on experience with the following is a must: IP Routing, MPLS, QOS, VPN.
Knowledge and experience with network security (IPSec Firewalls) are desirable.
Experience with Wireless Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint technologies is desirable
Candidate must possess excellent customer interface, analytical and presentation skills and be able to influence internal and external organizations.
Other Requirements:
Customer Focus
Tech savvy
Action orientation
Drive results
Cultivate Innovation
Ability to optimize work processes
Resilience
Self Development
Nimble Learning.
Network Implementation/Support/Integration Engineer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 3 years
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer
Job ID: 16
Location: Ikeja, Lagos
Department: Group Infrastructure Unit
Sub Department: Network Infrastructure Unit
Directly reports to: Head Operations & Maintenance(WEST)
Directly supervises: IT, Corp Members, Outside Plant and riggers
Job Responsibilities
Provide technical expertise and leadership in the area of IP network design, implementation, optimization, and maintenance to support voice, data and/or video networks in differing stages of development.
Identify and implement equipment and solutions for creating and supporting IP networks for a variety of environments that require the use of wired and wireless transmission technologies.
Work closely with related departments, partners, and Vendors to deliver high quality and reliable network performance.
Evaluate user needs, systems, and new technologies to recommend the most effective communication and transmission systems.
Research and evaluate network/systems, performance capacity, and compatibility with existing systems. Install, configure, maintain, and support network equipment and network operating systems (e.g., routers, bridges, servers, switches, and/or port connectors).
Recommend and modify network configuration to improve efficiency and cost effectiveness.
Configure network and/or third party software application programs to provide improved response time and/or quality.
Recommend network database policies and procedures.
Ensure that the network is fully operational and appropriately integrated for access with other systems.
Analyze and monitor network activity to ensure optimal network operation.
Monitor network traffic, usage, and performance.
Run diagnostics to forecast performance thresholds.
Perform analysis of network efficiency, traffic routing and troubleshoot network/system failures.
Requirements
Academic:
B.Eng in Computer Engineering, Electrical Electronics or any IT related Degree.
Professional:
CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional)
Experience:
3 years and above
Competence
Skills:
Good LAN/WAN network design and implementation skills.
Ability to solve complex problems in the shortest available time using honed analytical skills.
Good interpersonal skills with customers, vendors, and members of team.
Knowledge:
Design and analytical troubleshooting of LAN, WAN network and Internet data architecture with good knowledge of routing protocols (EIGRP, OSPF, RIP etc).
Good knowledge of installation and configuration of core network devices and its relevant integration to the network (LAN, MAN & WAN).
Ability to use network monitoring/optimization devices (software/hardware) to proffer solutions to network related problem and optimize network performance where necessary.
Understanding of the base station power supply (DC and AC) architecture and interconnectivity of relevant power devices/components.
A hands-on experience with the following is a must: IP Routing, MPLS, QOS, VPN.
Knowledge and experience with network security (IPSec Firewalls) is desirable.
A hand on experience with OSPF and BGP is desirable.
Experience with Wireless Point-to- Point and Point-to- Multipoint technologies is desirable
Must be able to follow multiple simultaneous projects to completion with minimal supervision.
Experience with leading inter- departmental negotiations, consensus building to reach common technical solutions.
Personal Attributes:
Hardworking and Tenacious.
Performance driven.
Sharp analytical and logical reasoning.
Work effectively with my own initiative with minimal supervision and also as a part of a team.
Good customer relations.
Working Conditions
Status: Permanent
Work Schedule: 8-5
Travel Requirements: Occasional
Supervisory Responsibilities: Coordinating of IT, NYSC Corp members, Outside Plant Technicians and Riggers to ensure day to day engineering operations (implementation and support).
Business Analyst
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 3 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Job ID: 24
Department: Network Services Divison
Function: Business Development
Reporting to: Head, NSD
Location: Global
Travel Frequency: Rarely
Purpose of the Job
The Business Analyst is responsible for analyzing business processes within the company and recommending projects to improve the effectiveness of those processes.
Understand the structure, policies, and operations of the division’s service delivery operations.
Interface with the customers to understand their requirements. Bridge the gap between the business problems and the technology solutions. Business performance analysis.
Expected Key Results (Detailed KPIs)
Business Scope and Specification Management
Conduct feasibility studies, from a technological and organizational perspective, and document findings
Complete cost-benefit analysis on implementing changes to business processes, products or business unit structure
Document ‘as is’ and ‘to be’ processes and describe the changes required to migrate to the ‘to be’ capability.
Contribute to developing business cases to quantify current costs to serve; investment in project; and return on investment
Market Assessment and Competitive Analysis
Work closely with business development team, sharing knowledge, discussing ideas and helping the team to achieve targets.
Ensures compliance with ipNX values, policies and standards, and ensures compliance will all local statutory requirements.
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
B.SC Engineering / Computer Science / Marketing / Sales / related disciplines
Understanding Communications Network, Experience in a b2b, B2C sales environment; consistent track record of success in achieving product effectiveness and customer experience targets.
Demonstrates a high level of organization and quality with Multitasks efficiency & priority setting.
Good Microsoft office suite competence, CRM competence, including Visio
Exemplary communication skills – both face to face and over the telephone. Ability to communicate effectively at all levels of an organization.
Work Experience:
At least 3 years’ experience within the telecoms space; knowledge of the market, competitor behavior and strategy, including related product dynamics and product management
Must demonstrate interpersonal capabilities
Must demonstrate ability to model data and processes, experience in implementing process change and producing supporting documentation, documenting and executing test scripts experience, experience in writing business functional and non-functional requirements documents and business cases.
Understanding of user needs and a business outcome approach. Experience in use case documentation.
Other Requirements:
Customer Focused
Action oriented
Result Driven
Cultivate Innovation
Ability to optimize work processes
Resilience
Self-Development
Ensures Accountability
Develops Talent
Drives Engagement
Drives Vision & Purpose
Excellent Decision Quality
Product Analyst
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 2 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Job ID: 23
Department: Network Services Divison
Function: Product Development
Reporting to: Product Manager
Travel Frequency: Occasional
Purpose of the Job
The Product analysts carry out market research to identify new opportunities for existing products and developing new products ideas.
He/she will interview customers to discuss their future product requirements, and they review published research reports to identify gaps in the market that their company could meet.
Establishing market requirements provides a framework that enables product development team to prepare design proposals based on fact, rather than guesswork.
They analyze their own products and those of competitors, comparing performance and features with current market requirements.
Product analysis provides the product team with a benchmark for new product performance.
Expected Key Results (Detailed KPIs)
Submit/review a product strategy and roadmap for Voice and Wi-Fi
Submit a product review on existing products (FOS, Voice, Wi-Fi, Data services) One per quarter
Develop a survey per Quarter, analyze and share the results of the survey with key stakeholders.
Use analytics (website, social media, and company CRM) to gather customer needs
Determine why customers churn by calling and visiting churned customers, checking customer habits and defining customer
Visit events and venues where deployment is made. And report customer feedback(Needs and complaints)
Generate, update and submit intelligence report weekly
Attend conferences and events related to product and sector
Develop pricing model quarterly
Submit product price reviews and projection quarterly
Hold product training and briefs for sales staff Quarterly
Propose a sales incentive and promotion scheme that will drive an increase in sales
Develop product communication plan/strategy and share with Line Manager and other stakeholders.
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
B.Sc Engineering / Computer Science / Marketing / Sales / related disciplines
Understanding Communications Network, Experience in a b2b, B2C sales environment; consistent track record of success in achieving product effectiveness and customer experience targets. Demonstrates a high level of organization and quality with Multitasks efficiency & priority setting.
Good Microsoft office suite competence, CRM competence, including Visio
Exemplary communication skills – both face to face and over the telephone. Ability to communicate effectively at all levels of an organization.
Work Experience:
At least 2 years’ experience within the telecoms space; knowledge of the market, competitor behavior and strategy, including related product dynamics and product management.
Must demonstrate interpersonal capabilities.
Other Requirements:
Customer Focused
Ability to conduct market research
Action oriented
Result Driven
Cultivate Innovation
Critical thinking skills to recommend original and productive ideas
Time Management
Self Development.
Senior ipNX Technical Support Engineer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 4 years
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer
Job ID: 28
Department: Network Services Divison
Department: Service Assurance
Function: Technical Support
Reporting to: Service Assurance Manager
Travel Frequency: Seldom
Purpose of the Job (Brief)
Provide advanced (2nd) level off-site technical support for all ipNX services: Data connectivity, Internet services, and Voice services etc. To consistently provide a high level of excellent customer service and support ensuring customers satisfaction.
Expected Key Results
Incident Management (Complex/advance Call Resolution)
Prompt Response to inbound calls and emails
Timely Escalation/feedback to relevant units.
Preparing Technical Reports
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
(B.Sc/B.Eng) Computer Science/Computer Engineering /Electrical-Electronics Engineering CCNP
Advanced level knowledge of telecommunications, IP design, and implementation skills, & in-depth knowledge of IP Network.
Ability to find the solution to complex network problems through creative thinking, analytical reasoning and past experiences along with available resources and information.
Resourceful team player who excels at building trusting relationships with customers and colleagues
Innovative problem-solver who can generate workable solutions and resolve complaints.
Excellent business communication skills both verbal and written.
Work Experience:
Internetworking Voice and Data Advanced VoIP Protocol Analysis andTroubleshooting, TCP/IP Protocol Analysis and Troubleshooting, Linux and Windows operative systems
A hands-on experience with the following is a must: IP Routing, MPLS, BGP, QOS, VPN technologies both layer 2 and 3.
At least 4 years work experience in similar role.
Knowledge and experience with network security (IPSec Firewalls) is desirable.
Experience with Wireless Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint technologies is desirable
Candidate must possess excellent customer interface, analytical and presentation skills and be able to influence internal and external organisations
Other Requirements:
Customer Focus
Tech savvy
Action orientation
Drive results
Cultivate Innovation
Ability to optimize work processes
Resilience
Self Development
Nimble Learning.
NMS Engineer – Software Development
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer
Job ID: 29
Department: Group Infrastructure Unit
Sub Division: Monitoring and Command Centre
Job Function: Software Development
Reporting to: Manager, Monitoring and Command Centre
Travel Frequency: Occasional
Purpose of the Job
To provide creative and intuitive software applications as well as administer and optimize servers and managed resources to support the ever growing need for monitoring critical indices within the company network.
Expected Key Results (Detailed KPIs):
Application development
Server/Application Administration
Project Management
Dashboard development
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
University Degree in Engineering
Professional Qualification (CCNA, ITIL, LPIC/CompTIA, etc.) an added advantage.
Ability to leverage technology to develop and enhance functional competencies
Database Management – Mysql, MSSQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle.
Abilty to develop software in Java, Ruby on Rails, PHP or other programming languages.
Knowledge of networking and network monitoring/management.
Knowledge and experience with various web technologies.
Open Source software customization.
Knowledge of current IT trends and technologies in software development.
Ability to learn new things quickly.
Work Experience:
Experience in Linux and monitoring system environment
Sound understanding and extensive experience in SNMP. TR-069 and network management
Experience in Perl, PHP, and Python
Other Requirements:
Customer Focus
Tech savvy
Action orientation
Drive results
Cultivate Innovation
Ability to optimize work processes
Resilience
Self Development
Nimble Learning
Retail Sales Manager
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 3 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Job ID: 31
Location: Lagos Island, Lagos
Department: Network Services Divison
Function: Business Development
Reporting to: Head, Retail Sales
Travel Frequency: Rarely
Purpose of the Job
The Retail Sales Manager (RSM) is responsible for driving sales increase of all IPNX retail products (FOS) in given territory.
She/he is tasked with the responsibility to develop and grow customer numbers by recruiting new subscribers through personal engagement, team leads and direct sales executives (DSE)
The RSM is responsible for building relationships with customers most especially SME’s and grow their portfolios by increasing revenue generated from their portfolios
The RSM manages her/his people for success and must develop the territory and be the highest source of information about that territory.
Expected Key Results
Achieve territory sales target.
Achieve 60% uptake in streets, estates and MTU’s.
Drive direct sale executive (DSE) to achieve their set target.
Train and mentor DSEs.
Manage, maintain and grow a pipeline of qualified prospects or almost completed deals.
Actively and successfully manage the sales process: lead generation; solution pitch; negotiation; close.
Drive an different sales activities in the given territory.
Deliver an excellent client experience at all times, ensuring client needs are met or exceeded.
Works in collaboration with the team, developing good working relationships.
Ensures compliance with ipNX values, policies and standards, and ensures compliance will all local statutory requirements.
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
B.Sc in Engineering / Computer Science / Marketing / Sales / related disciplines
Understanding communications Network, Experience in a b2b, B2C sales environment; consistent track record of success in achieving product effectiveness and customer experience targets
Demonstrates a high level of organization and quality with Multitasks efficiency & priority setting.
Good Microsoft office suite competence, CRM competence, including Visio
Exemplary communication skills – both face to face and over the telephone. Ability to communicate effectively at all levels of an organization.
Work Experience:
At least 3 years’ experience within the telecoms space; knowledge of the market, competitor behavior and strategy, including related product dynamics and product management
Must demonstrate interpersonal capabilities
Other Requirements:
Customer Focused
Understanding of Strategic Accounts
Action oriented
Result Driven
Cultivate Innovation
Ability to optimize work processes
Resilience
Self-Development
Ensures Accountability
Develops Talent
Drives Engagement
Drives Vision & Purpose
Excellent Decision Quality
Team Lead, Strategic Accounts
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 5 years
Location Nigeria
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Job ID: 32
Location: All Branches (Nigeria)
Department: Network Services Divison
Function: Business Development
Reporting to: Head, Corporate Sales
Location: All Branches
Travel Frequency: Rarely
Purpose of the Job
The Team Lead, Strategic Account is responsible for managing account managers responsible for the different strategic accounts.
The team lead protects revenue, secures new revenue within ipNX’s existing clients’ portfolio of as well as seeking / hunting out new clients & businesses within the assigned Strategic account sub-portfolio.
The role ensures an excellent client experience / service delivery satisfaction at all times and works in collaboration with the account teams to ensure smooth transition of accounts into the business.
The team lead, is responsible for all strategic accounts and must be the most trusted source of information for all strategic account.
Expected Key Results
Achieve set revenue growth.
Deliver an excellent client experience at all times, ensuring client needs are met or exceeded.
Work closely with business development team, sharing knowledge, discussing ideas and helping the team to achieve targets.
Ensures compliance with ipNX values, policies and standards, and ensures compliance will all local statutory requirements.
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
B.Sc in Engineering / Computer Science / Marketing / Sales / related disciplines
Understanding communications Network, Experience in a b2b, B2C sales environment; consistent track record of success in achieving product effectiveness and customer experience targets. Demonstrates a high level of organization and quality with Multitasks efficiency & priority setting.
Good Microsoft office suite competence, CRM competence, including Visio
Exemplary communication skills – both face to face and over the telephone. Ability to communicate effectively at all levels of an organization.
Work Experience:
At least 5 years’ experience within the telecoms space; knowledge of the market, competitor behavior and strategy, including related product dynamics and product management
Must demonstrate interpersonal capabilities
Other Requirements:
Customer Focused
Understanding of Strategic Accounts
Action oriented
Result Driven
Cultivate Innovation
Ability to optimize work processes
Resilience
Self-Development
Ensures Accountability
Develops Talent
Drives Engagement
Drives Vision & Purpose
Excellent Decision Quality
Territory Manager, Island
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 5 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Job ID: 33
Department: Network Services Divison
Function: Business Development
Reporting to: Head, Corporate Sales
Travel Frequency: Rarely
Purpose of the Job
The Territory Manager is responsible for protecting revenue, securing new revenue within ipNX’s existing clients’ portfolio of as well as seeking / hunting out new clients & businesses within the assigned territory.
The role ensures an excellent client experience / service delivery satisfaction at all times and works in collaboration with the account teams to ensure smooth transition of accounts into the business.
The territory manager manages and oversee account managers working within the given territory.
Expected Key Results:
Achieve set revenue growth.
Deliver an excellent client experience at all times, ensuring client needs are met or exceeded.
Work closely with business development team, sharing knowledge, discussing ideas and helping the team to achieve targets.
Ensures compliance with ipNX values, policies and standards, and ensures compliance will all local statutory requirements.
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
B.SC Engineering / Computer Science / Marketing / Sales / related disciplines
Understanding communications Network, Experience in a b2b, B2C sales environment; consistent track record of success in achieving product effectiveness and customer experience targets. Demonstrates a high level of organization and quality with Multitasks efficiency & priority setting.
Good Microsoft office suite competence, CRM competence, including Visio
Exemplary communication skills – both face to face and over the telephone. Ability to communicate effectively at all levels of an organization.
Work Experience:
At least 5 years’ experience within the telecoms space; knowledge of the market, competitor behavior and strategy, including related product dynamics and product management.
Must demonstrate interpersonal capabilities.
Other Requirements:
Customer Focused
Understanding of Strategic Accounts
Action oriented
Result Driven
Cultivate Innovation
Ability to optimize work processes
Resilience
Self-Development
Ensures Accountability
Develops Talent
Drives Engagement
Drives Vision & Purpose
Excellent Decision Quality.
NYSC, Pre-Service & I.T Internship
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Nigeria
Job Field Graduate Jobs ICT / Computer Internships / Volunteering
Job ID: 18
Location: All Branches (Nigeria)
Department: Human Resource, Finance, Wifi and Voice, Network Infrastructure uni, Information Systems & Technology
Reporting to: Supervisor
Function: As applicable to requesting unit
Travel Frequency: Occasional
Introduction of the Job
The ipNX internship program offers students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria the opportunity to gain work experience and providing students the opportunity to work directly with inspiring and experienced professionals. The insights and skills gained by the end of the programme would be invaluable for future careers to the following category of applicants:
Students undergoing the mandatory SIWES (Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme) program (INDUSTRIAL TRAINEE).
Graduates who have completed their Higher National Diploma programs for Polytechnics, Colleges of Education & Bachelor Degree for university institutions .and are awaiting NYSC deployment (PRE-SERVICE).
Corp members currently undergoing their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
Purpose of the Job
To learn new skills and add to their knowledge base while gaining confidence in their abilities.
To offer the opportunity to work with someone who can become a mentor for you – not only in the internship but throughout their career.
To learn about a career field from the inside and decide if this is the right career field for them.
To offer the opportunity to practice communication and teamwork skills.
To gain industry knowledge first hand from the organization and professionals.
To gain valuable experience and accomplishments to add to their resume.
To provide evidence that they have initiative, are reliable, and have a sense of responsibility.
To apply some of the ideas learned in school and provide a bridge between school and the professional world.
Deliverables;
This section requires the top five accountabilities that role is to deliver own. Written in outcome language, this is not a listing of tasks but a grouping of tasks to determine outcomes required from the tasks.
Expected Key Results (Detailed KPIs):
Communications
Dependability
Initiative
Job Knowledge
Use of Technology
Overall Job Performance
Demonstrate (Key competencies):
This section requires an overview of the education, experience, and skills required to do the job at a satisfactory level. It is not a list of the jobholder’s qualification.
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
CGPA ( 2.50 minimum)/BSC(2.2 minimum)/ HND(Upper Credit minimum).
WAEC (Minimum 6 B’s & C’s)
Work Experience:
Little or no work experience
Other Requirements:
Customer Focus
Tech savvy
Action orientation
Drive results
Cultivate Innovation
Ability to optimize work processes
Resilience
Account Manager
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 3 years
Location Rivers
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Job ID: 35
Department: Network Services Divison
Function: Business Development
Reporting to: Territory Manager
Travel Frequency: Rarely
Purpose of the Job
The Account Manager is responsible for protecting revenue, securing new revenue within ipNX’s existing clients’ portfolio of as well as seeking/hunting out new clients & businesses within the assigned Strategic account sub-portfolio.
The role ensures an excellent client experience/service delivery satisfaction at all times and works in collaboration with the account teams to ensure a smooth transition of accounts into the business.
Expected Key Results
Achieve set revenue growth.
Deliver an excellent client experience at all times, ensuring client needs are met or exceeded.
Work closely with business development team, sharing knowledge, discussing ideas and helping the team to achieve targets.
Ensures compliance with ipNX values, policies and standards, and ensures compliance will all local statutory requirements.
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
B.Sc in Engineering / Computer Science / Marketing / Sales / related disciplines
Understanding communications Network, Experience in a b2b, B2C sales environment; consistent track record of success in achieving product effectiveness and customer experience targets. Demonstrates a high level of organization and quality with Multitasks efficiency & priority setting.
Good Microsoft office suite competence, CRM competence, including Visio
Exemplary communication skills – both face to face and over the telephone. Ability to communicate effectively at all levels of an organization.
Work Experience:
At least 3 years’ experience within the telecoms space; knowledge of the market, competitor behavior and strategy, including related product dynamics and product management
Must demonstrate interpersonal capabilities
Other Requirements:
Customer Focused
Action oriented
Result Driven
Cultivate Innovation
Ability to optimize work processes
Resilience
Self-Developmeny
Ensures Accountability
Develops Talent
Drives Engagement
Drives Vision & Purpose
Excellent Decision Quality.
Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers Application Link
Lagos Application Link
Marketing Communications Executive
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
Experience 2 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Media / Advertising / Branding
Job ID: 37
Department: Marketing
Function: Marketing Communications
Reporting to: Executive Director, Corporate Services
Purpose of the Job (Brief)
The marketing communications executive is involved in developing marketing activities to promote a product, service or idea. It involves planning, advertising, public relations, research and event organization.
Expected Key Results
Networking:
Organizing and attending events such as conferences, seminars, receptions and exhibitions.
Liaising with a range of stakeholders including customers, colleagues, suppliers and agencies.
Communicating with target audiences and managing customer relationships.
Maintaining media relations.
Market Research:
Evaluating marketing campaigns.
Arranging the effective distribution of marketing materials.
Contributing to, and developing, marketing plans and strategies.
Budget:
Managing marketing budget.
Develop an annual marketing plan in conjunction with the regional sales departments. This should detail the year’s activity to meet agreed company objectives.
To deliver all marketing activities within the agreed budget.
Reporting & Database Management:
Maintaining and updating databases.
Creative Design.
Writing and proofreading.
Organizing photo-shoots.
Digital Marketing:
Create and upload copy and images for the organization’s website.
Contribute to company and industry blogs and manage e-communications.
Keep up to date with current digital trends.
Participating in general marketing activities.
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
Minimum 2.2/Upper Credit B.Sc./ HND in Marketing, Mass Communications, Business Administration and other Social Science related courses.
Masters in Marketing is an added advantage.
Work Experience:
2years experience relevant experience
Other Requirements:
Customer Focus
Tech savvy
Action orientation
Drive results
Cultivate Innovation
Ability to optimize work processes
Resilience
Self-Motivation
Nimble Learning
Attention to detail and accuracy
Customer Relationship Management
Ability to work on many projects at once
Ability to be a Team player
Business-related computer skills including knowledge with PowerPoint, Excel and Word
Excellent communicator with ability to influence and persuade across all levels of the organization
System Administrator
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer
Job ID: 38
Department: Information Systems and Technology
Sub Division: Information Systems & Technology
Job Function: System Administration
Reporting to:Head, Information Systems & Technology
Travel Frequency: Occasional
Purpose of the Job
Responsible for effective provisioning, installation/configuration, operation, and maintenance of systems hardware and software and related infrastructure to enable continuing innovation within the infrastructure
Expected Key Results
Administer server’s infrastructure in accordance with standards and project/operational requirements
Identify and promote best systems administration practices and patterns
Perform continuous system monitoring
Provide Tier II/other support
Participate in disaster recovery planning and testing
Identify approaches that leverage our resources and provide economies of scale
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
Minimum of 2.1/Upper Credit Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Engineering or Information Technology or Computer Science
Systems Administrative role in Linux environment
Previous years of experience working in ISP environment
Work Experience:
Linux, Windows Server, Solaris administration experience necessary, in that order of preference
Experience with scripting, installation and migration concepts – in Bash, Perl, Python
Virtual Infrastructure administration experience with KVM or VMware highly desired. Storage Area Network administration experience a plus
Experience administering centralized data backup and recovery infrastructure, including installation and configuration of open source data backup solutions like Bacula, amanda, BareOS, etc.
Experience deploying and administering web servers – Apache/Nginx/Tomcat
Working knowledge of cloud technologies like OpenStack, a plus
Experience with Dev/Ops tooling to build, configure and deploy, a plus
Experience with configuration management tools (Chef, Ansible, Salt Stack, Puppet)
Working knowledge of open source CPanel (website admin panel) and Relational Database Management System like MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc.
Experience supporting a high traffic customer facing website infrastructure
Experience administering and troubleshooting load balancing appliances in a production environment.
Other Requirements:
Ability to document and implement processes to increase efficiency, productivity, reliability and scalability
Project management skills a definite asset
Strong understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives
Problem solver
Ability to work under pressure
Customer Focus
Tech savvy
Team work
Action orientation
Drive results
Cultivate Innovation
Ability to optimize work processes
Resilience
Self Development
Nimble Learning
System Analyst/Developer – BPM, BI & Data Analytics
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 2 years
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer
Job ID: 39
Department: Information Systems and Technology
Function: System Analysis and development
Reporting to: Head, Information Systems & Technology
Travel Frequency: Occasional
Purpose of the Job
Primary responsibility to provide systems analysis, integration and java programming support for corporate initiatives on business intelligence, data analytics and business process automation using jBPM.
Expected Key Results
Develop and build applications and business process automation tools
Ensure feasibility and usefulness of projects
Reporting
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
Minimum 2.1/Upper Credit Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or Computer Information Systems or related field or a combination of related experience and education.
Work Experience:
2+ years of experience in Java development
Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms
Experience with various open source SQL/Non-SQL databases – MySQL, Postgres, etc
Experience defining & modeling BPMN 2.0 based Business processes on jBPM platform, a big advantage
Demonstrated experience developing database- driven web applications using PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, or Perl, a plus
Experience in the Spring Framework and working knowledge of HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, AJAX
Experience with Apache/tomcat
Experience on Web Services development including (REST/SOAP, WSDL/XML, and JSON)
Strong integration skills
Experience working in a multi-platform (LINUX, Mac-OS and Windows) environment. Experience working with version control systems (Subversion, Git)
Other Requirements:
Strong team player
Ability to mentor less experienced engineers
Solid problem solver
Ability to quickly learn and apply new tool sets, technology and concepts
Proven ability to organize, prioritize, and manage multiple projects effectively, deal with changing priorities, and to meet deadlines in a rapidly changing, fast-paced environment
Effective communication and interpersonal skills to present information and ideas clearly and succinctly and to explain various application software and hardware to end users
Customer Advocacy Centre Team Lead
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 5 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Customer Care
Job ID: 43
Department: Customer Experience & Advocacy
Function: Supervise all activities of the Customer Advocacy Centre
Reporting to: Head, Customer Experience & Advocacy
Purpose of the Job
To supervise all activities of the Customer Advocacy Centre, to plan, direct and coordinate in the areas of support, incident, change and problem management.
Expected Key Results
Customer Satisfaction
Quality Assurance Monitoring
Implement Service Standards
Advocate for Customers
Service Delivery Performance Measurement
Workforce Management
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
Minimum 2.2/Upper Credit Bachelor’s Degree in social sciences.
Work Experience:
Minimum of 5 years of varied experience in customer service with a proven record of driving customer experience improvement and increasing customer satisfaction.
Teamwork – candidate will need to be a strong team player, who supports their colleagues and share their skills.
Good interpersonal, work flow management and communications skills.
Experience in similar roles within IT or Hospitality environment, preferably both.
Excellent analytical skills and ability to own problems through to resolution as well as being able to analyse statistical data.
Ability to demonstrate a mature understanding of key business needs.
Excellent documentation and PowerPoint presentation skills.
Good project and time management skills – Ability to work independently and manage one’s time.
Verbal and written communication skills, problem solving skills, attention to detail and interpersonal skills.
Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning and resource allocation.
Other Requirements:
Customer Focus
Tech savvy
Action orientation
Drive results
Cultivate Innovation
Ability to optimize work processes
Resilience
Self Development
Nimble Learning
Ensures Accountability
Develops Talent
Drives Engagement
Drives Vision & Purpose
Excellent Decision Quality
i-Shop Supervisor
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 5 – 7 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Job ID: 42
Department: Customer Experience & Advocacy
Function: Customer Experience & Advocacy
Reporting to: Head, Customer Experience & Advocacy
Travel Frequency: Minimal
Purpose of the Job
The i-Shop Supervisor will manage all i-shops (company owned retail and friendship outlets) prospects and customers to maximize customer acquisition and also help with customer retention.
Expected Key Results
Customer Advocacy
Customer Engagement
Training
Customer Retention
Process Flow and documentation
Reporting.
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
Minimum 2.1/Upper Credit Bachelor’s Degree in business or social science related discipline.
Work Experience:
5 -7 Years cognate sales, customer service experience.
Other Requirements:
Customer Focus
Tech savvy
Action orientation
Drive results
Cultivate Innovation
Ability to optimize work processes
Resilience
Self Development
Nimble Learning
Ensures Accountability
Develops Talent
Drives Engagement
Drives Vision & Purpose
Excellent Decision Quality.
Social Media Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 1 – 2 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Media / Advertising / Branding
Job ID: 41
Department: Customer Experience & Advocacy
Function: Create and maintain ipNX presence on social media.
Reporting to: Customer Experience Analyst
Travel Frequency: Nil
Purpose of the Job
To manage customer experience through social media network, create / maintain ipNX presence on social media sites, which includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and increase the overall exposure of the company.
Expected Key Results
Manage customer complaints and expectations on social media platforms
Generate brand awareness
Identify trends on social media
Elicit concrete information from customers via surveys and campaigns
Identify online threats, escalations and business enquiries
Analysis/Reporting
Carry out other responsibilities as assigned
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
Minimum 2.1/Upper Credit Bachelor’s Degree in social sciences preferably public relations, marketing, social media management or business communications.
Work Experience:
Minimum of 1-2 years related experience.
Other Requirements:
Strong analytically skills
Proficient use of CorelDraw
Graphic design skills
Knowledge of digital media as it relates to branding
Team player
Drive results
Cultivate Innovation
Online reputation management
Resilience
Strong communication – both verbal & written and inter-personal skills
Tact and a good sense of humor
A passion for all things digital
Hardworking and Extremely organized
Self-motivated
System Analyst/Developer – OSS/BSS
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer
Job ID: 40
Department: Information Systems and Technology
Function: System Analysis and development
Reporting to: Head, Information Systems & Technology
Travel Frequency: Occasional
Purpose of the Job
Primary responsibility for the development and support of the OSS/BSS platform and its integration with other systems and applications.
Expected Key Results:
Develop and build software and applications
Ensure feasibility and usefulness of projects
Reporting.
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
Minimum 2.1/Upper Credit Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or Computer Information Systems or related field or a combination of related experience and education.
Work Experience:
Hands-on experience with Perl programming, Linux, Postgres RDBMS, and Apache web server required
Demonstrated experience developing database- driven web applications using PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, or Java, a plus
Previous experience in Telco OSS/BSS software, such as Freeside and FreeRadius, a big advantage
Experience with user experience software development using JavaScript including libraries such as JQuery, XML, CSS3.0 (with dynamic, responsive web design with mobile devices), and other related UI technologies (HTML5, Flash)
Strong integration skills
Good understanding of web application development using HTTP REST, software standards, software development life cycle and methodologies
Knowledge of software development process, quality control, and impact assessment
Demonstrated knowledge in mobile platforms, internet technologies and user interface
Experience working in a multi-platform (LINUX, Mac-OS and Windows) environment. Experience working with version control systems (Subversion, Git).
Other Requirements:
Strong team player
Ability to mentor less experienced engineers
Solid problem solver
Ability to quickly learn and apply new tool sets, technology and concepts
Proven ability to organize, prioritize, and manage multiple projects effectively, deal with changing priorities, and to meet deadlines in a rapidly changing, fast-paced environment
Effective communication and interpersonal skills to present information and ideas clearly and succinctly and to explain various application software and hardware to end users.
