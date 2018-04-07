HR Operations Specialist Job at Jumia Nigeria -Apply Now

Jumia is your number one Online Shopping solution in Nigeria. There is an online electronic store where you can purchase all your electronics, as well as books, home appliances, fashion items, shoes, mobile phones and more online and have them delivered directly to you. Jumia has payment options that suit everyone, and we have a payment-on-delivery option for extra convenience. Shopping online in Nigeria is easy and convenient with us. The Jumia mall provides you with a wide range of products you can trust. Discover JIM’s Big Thing for that special person in your life. You can also shop online for Valentine gifts and have them delivered directly to your loved one.HR Operations Specialist

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Human Resources / HR

Details:

This role is will the deliver the day-to-day support of Human Resources policies, programs and processes by providing quality real-time solutions to employee inquiries and requests. Applies working knowledge and understanding of internal HR policies spanning employment, employee relations, benefits, compensation, payroll, training and HRIS to assist employees.

In particular, you will:

Manager the employee experience through processes and programs that span across the employee lifecycle (onboarding, transfers, performance cycles, engagement surveys and offboarding).

Maintains the HRIS database and employee files; develop forms and processes for all employee-related actions

Assist with all HR related processes and forms for onboarding and offboarding employees.

Develops, schedules and facilitates new employee orientations.

Assists in the administration of all company benefits and communication, including but not limited to health, medical, dental, life insurance; leaves and workers’ compensation

Work with HR and business management in implementing recognition programs that promote corporate values and enhance employee retention

Assists with Performance Management programs.

Collaborate with Benefits and Compensation to implement the merit increase process and support the focus on employee performance

Manage and coordinate succession planning process across multiple sites, including developing and reporting metrics and presentations related to current succession planning status, areas for improvements, and improvement plans.

Perform data analysis, compilation and/or preparation of confidential reports and statistics for various purposes i.e. headcount, retention, turnover, etc.

Required Skills & Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree and progressive responsibility in HR to include at least 5 years’ experience leading an HR operations or HR shared service function

Experience with HR programs such on-boarding, employee relations, recruiting, engagement initiatives, policy interpretation/administration.

Ability to manage HR project rollouts and on-going people processes within client group.

Advanced Excel to create macros, pivot tables, VLOOKUPS, analytical capabilities and work books, and experience with HR systems

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Jumia Nigeria career website on africainternetgroup.peoplehr.net to apply

