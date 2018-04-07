Career Opportunities at the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) – Apply Now

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) – Buoyed by a mission to redefine customer experience and be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc (Ikeja Electric), Nigeria’s largest power distribution network powers lives and businesses with innovation and unwavering drive for excellence. The company began its new phase of growth and expansion on November 1st, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/ KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.IT Helpdesk Officer

Job Type Full Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 years max

Location Lagos

Job Field Graduate Jobs ICT / Computer

Reporting To: Desktop Support Analyst

Role Purpose

Responsible for providing efficient and effective level 1 technical support to staff in areas such as desktop, help desk and IT project support along with network troubleshooting/support.

Responsibilities

Evaluates, prioritizes and addresses all types of service requests handled by the IT team (desktop support, phone/email response).

Setup, deploys, repairs and troubleshoots laptop and desktop PCs, printers and other PC hardware and peripherals.

Consults with end-users in addressing problems and assists in formulating solutions. Maintains exceptional level of communication with end-users

Acts in a consultative role to end-users by providing recommendations regarding hardware, software, processes, etc. in order to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Assists in the planning, coordination and implementation of projects.

Assists in training of basic systems for new and current users when necessary.

Comply with Quality Management System / Occupational Health & Safety requirements including objectives and applicable regulations relating to assigned jobs.

Other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

First Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science or any other related field

0 – 2 Years’ experience in management/Implementation of IT applications and providing end user support.

Technical Competencies:

Computing and User Support

Hardware Configuration

Application Support and Maintenance

Behavioral Competencies

Communication and Interpersonal Relations

Supervisory/Managerial Skills

Problem Solving and Decision Making

Managing Resources

Business Focus.

Store Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 years max

Location Lagos

Job Field Graduate Jobs Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain

Reporting To: Store Supervisor

Role Purpose

Assist Store Supervisor in management of material issue and receipt.

Responsibilities

Physical check of any damaged material on receipt of material.

Maintenance and audit of material in stock.

Inspect items to check and declare item as defective or serviceable.

Assist in finalizing various MIS reports pertaining to store procedures.

Comply with Quality Management System / Occupational Health & Safety requirements including objectives and applicable regulations relating to assigned jobs

Carrying out all other functions as designated in line with achieving the departmental objective

Minimum Qualifications

This role requires a first degree or its equivalent diploma qualification

Requires between 0-2 years’ experience in a similar role

Technical Competencies:

Inventory Management

Electricity Industry Regulatory Knowledge

Safety and Health Compliance

Behavioral Competencies:

Communication and Interpersonal Relations

Supervisory/Managerial Skills

Problem Solving and Decision Making

Managing Resources

Business Focus.

