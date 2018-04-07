Career Opportunities at the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) – Apply Now
Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) – Buoyed by a mission to redefine customer experience and be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc (Ikeja Electric), Nigeria’s largest power distribution network powers lives and businesses with innovation and unwavering drive for excellence. The company began its new phase of growth and expansion on November 1st, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/ KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.IT Helpdesk Officer
Job Type Full Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 2 years max
Location Lagos
Job Field Graduate Jobs ICT / Computer
Reporting To: Desktop Support Analyst
Role Purpose
Responsible for providing efficient and effective level 1 technical support to staff in areas such as desktop, help desk and IT project support along with network troubleshooting/support.
Responsibilities
Evaluates, prioritizes and addresses all types of service requests handled by the IT team (desktop support, phone/email response).
Setup, deploys, repairs and troubleshoots laptop and desktop PCs, printers and other PC hardware and peripherals.
Consults with end-users in addressing problems and assists in formulating solutions. Maintains exceptional level of communication with end-users
Acts in a consultative role to end-users by providing recommendations regarding hardware, software, processes, etc. in order to enhance productivity and efficiency.
Assists in the planning, coordination and implementation of projects.
Assists in training of basic systems for new and current users when necessary.
Comply with Quality Management System / Occupational Health & Safety requirements including objectives and applicable regulations relating to assigned jobs.
Other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
Minimum Qualifications
First Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science or any other related field
0 – 2 Years’ experience in management/Implementation of IT applications and providing end user support.
Technical Competencies:
Computing and User Support
Hardware Configuration
Application Support and Maintenance
Behavioral Competencies
Communication and Interpersonal Relations
Supervisory/Managerial Skills
Problem Solving and Decision Making
Managing Resources
Business Focus.
Store Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 2 years max
Location Lagos
Job Field Graduate Jobs Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain
Reporting To: Store Supervisor
Role Purpose
Assist Store Supervisor in management of material issue and receipt.
Responsibilities
Physical check of any damaged material on receipt of material.
Maintenance and audit of material in stock.
Inspect items to check and declare item as defective or serviceable.
Assist in finalizing various MIS reports pertaining to store procedures.
Comply with Quality Management System / Occupational Health & Safety requirements including objectives and applicable regulations relating to assigned jobs
Carrying out all other functions as designated in line with achieving the departmental objective
Minimum Qualifications
This role requires a first degree or its equivalent diploma qualification
Requires between 0-2 years’ experience in a similar role
Technical Competencies:
Inventory Management
Electricity Industry Regulatory Knowledge
Safety and Health Compliance
Behavioral Competencies:
Communication and Interpersonal Relations
Supervisory/Managerial Skills
Problem Solving and Decision Making
Managing Resources
Business Focus.
