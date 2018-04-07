Career Opportunities at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) ( 2Positions) – Apply Now

PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) – Our client is a dynamic and fast-growing conglomerate, with interests in FMCG, Agriculture, and Healthcare. The organisation is Nigerian based, with expanding operations across Africa.Human Resources Services/ Organizational Change Manager

Job TypePermanent Full Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Human Resources / HR

Reference Number: 130-PEO00866

Roles & Responsibilities

Designs, implements and communicates the HR strategies, policies and processes in line with the company’s business strategy and pertinent labour laws

Facilitates the development and communication of the corporate culture and values for the business

Drives organizational change, restructuring efforts and work closely with transformation leads on managing the change management work plan and budgets for external resources

Coordinates communication to impacted stakeholders including executive leadership (scope, budget, risk and resources of the project)

Develops and articulates a strong employee value proposition that will position the company as an employer of choice

Develops a systematic plan to attract talent. Liaises with stakeholders; business leaders, career fairs, recruitment agencies, corporate communications e.t.c

Develops and reviews succession plans for all executive and critical roles in the group. Identifies and prepares high potential talents

Conducts quarterly and annual performance reviews using a balanced score card method which cascades the group strategy to business units

Trains, reports and advises leadership on outcome of performance reviews and their implications for operational performance, rewards, succession management and employee engagement

Works with the Heads of Departments and Line managers, to design and implement staff training and development strategies. Ensures identified needs are addressed with suitable training interventions

Leads the development, implementation, and administration of compensation and benefits programs, policies, and procedures.

Manages common compensation functions, including survey participation, salary structure development, incentive plan design, and associated analysis

Determines and effectively administers the compensation and benefits changes associated with personnel transactions including merit increases, promotions, transfers, demotions e.t.c

Audits HR policies implementation and interpretation across all business units and departments to ensure consistency and accuracy

Ensures HR policies and programmes are in compliance with relevant laws and meet global ethical standards

Understands and advises management about relevant legislative and regulatory provisions to ensure compliance

Recommends and institutes schemes to promote a peaceful and conducive employee/industrial relations atmosphere in all companies within the group

Counsel business leaders on appropriate strategies and tactics for industrial/employee relations, including management-labour union relations, joint consultative committees, and direct communication schemes.

Demonstrates an appropriate balance between company and employee advocacy in dealings with internal and external customers

Assumes overall responsibility for acquiring and maintaining a HR Information System (HRIS) that provides accurate and useful data for employees, managers and the HR function

Ensures company policies are adhered to and appropriate disciplinary procedures are followed in cases of infractions

Requirements

Minimum of 10 years relevant experience in a generalist HR role

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in HR/ Organisational Development leadership

Minimum of first degree in Social sciences, Humanities, Business Administration or any relevant discipline is required.

Professional certification in Human Resources or any relevant certification.

MBA or Masters’ degree in a related discipline is an added advantage.

Senior Associate – Governance Risk and Compliance (Sustainability and Climate Change)

Job TypePermanent Full Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 – 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Safety and Environment / HSE

Reference Number: 125-NIG00136

Roles & Responsibilities

Leading teams and delivery of sustainability, Sustainable development and Climate Change projects of high complexity through projects plans, economics, monitoring and evaluating risks, budgets and delivery of projects in line with required standards.

Support the GRC team in business development through identification of leads, conversions of leads to expressions of interest, proposals and engagements.

Conducting and managing a broad range of quantitative and qualitative research, applying the full suite of both primary and secondary analytical approaches.

Managing risks within the standard PwC’s global policies and procedures.

Coaching, developing and mentoring direct reports.

Participate in the firm’s activities.

Job Experience and Requirements

Candidate to possess a combination of the following skills/experiences:

Experience in a consulting firm or Industry

Experience in building and maintaining strong relations with senior level clients and key industry contacts.

Experience in sustainability reporting & assurance and aligning/integrating sustainability into corporate strategies.

Experience in carrying out sustainability impact assessments for organizations and helping businesses realize commercial opportunities while contributing to sustainable development.

Experience in valuing the environmental and social impact of an organization’s operations or reviewing the way clients’ source raw materials.

Experience in team leadership and managing assignments that ensures clients achieve competitive advantage by advising investment managers on sustainable finance.

Experience in more identifying opportunities in the process of delivering an engagement.

Experience in handling and leading projects with diverse teams

Job Knowledge Requirements:

Working knowledge and understanding of Sustainability reporting and assurance; the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) and; aligning/integrating sustainability into corporate level strategic planning.

Ability to carry out research and use environmental impact assessments to measure effects such as carbon footprint, energy performance, air quality, noise pollution and also ecology surveys.

Education:

First or Second Degree in any field with preference to Sustainability related field (e.g. Environmental Science/Economics or Development Studies)

Job Experience:

Required Experience: 3-5 year(s)

Job Related Skills and Competencies:

Flexibility in approach to meeting goals as part of a team.

Ability to communicate clearly with colleagues and senior clients.

A proven track record of establishing and maintaining strong relationships.

A proactive approach to problem solving, delivering results and meeting client expectations.

Strong IT Skills and technical depth.

Project management skills – ability to manage across multiple and complex projects.

Ability to multi-task simultaneous client engagements.

Excellent written and oral communication skills (presentation & facilitation).

Demonstrable creativity and innovation.

Strong analytical and problem solving capabilities

