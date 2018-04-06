Schneider Electric Job Vacancy : Software and Systems Engineer

Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Software and Systems Engineer

Ref No: 00488M

About the Role

To provide software coding, application, configuration and system engineering during the design, build, test phase and hardware installation support of automated control system projects.

Provide customer-site installation, servicing, training, troubleshooting, and upgrades for customers where the work requires system-level knowledge and may require oversight from a Senior Engineer.

Is accountable for developing technical competence, understanding of Schneider products and their applications, and professional (customer-facing) capabilities.

Key Accountabilities

All aspects of application software and system engineering, including training and working to delivery of:

System specification, design, implementation, configuration for Schneider Electric product and 3rd party supply.

System testing and conducting Client witness testing, 3rd Party equipment acceptance testing.

Selection and integration of Schneider Electric and third party purchased equipment.

Define the system network, calculate processor, memory loading and other engineering calculations.

Design field loop circuits and specify hardware components.

Ensure technical compliance to customers’ specification relating to assigned areas of work.

To be aware of the development of existing and new Schneider Electric hardware and software products.

Interprets customer technical specifications and produces detailed design specifications for implementation.

Ensure technical information is communicated to all relevant parties as appropriate. Attend and document meetings as appropriate.

Performs installation, startup and commissioning of Schneider products at the system level

Perform preventive and remedial maintenance on company instruments and/or systems

Undertake any other reasonable tasks as required.

Education Qualifications

Essential: HND or equivalent level in an Engineering discipline – preferably Electronic, Electrical, Control or Software. Excellent command of the English language, both verbally and written.

Desirable: Degree in Electronic/Control Engineering. Commercial and business training. Schneider Electric or other manufacturers product training.

Skills and Experience

Essential:

Minimum 2 years engineering experience within a leading automation project organization.

Ability to problem solve and think adaptively, able to react to changing requirements

Experience of team working, possessing the necessary communication skills to influence and get results

Awareness of automation control systems technologies.

Computer literate, with strong excel and word capability.

Desirable:

Experience/knowledge of automated control systems.

Knowledge of software design methods and systems design and software languages at high and medium level.

Knowledge of electrical circuit design and basics of electrical design theory.

Advantageous:

Working knowledge of Functional Safety Management process.

Understanding of safety related applications (F&G, ESD, PSD).

Process / Control / Instrumentation / Electrical knowledge

Commissioning experience.

Tricon (or similar) industrial controller experience.

HMI knowledge (InTouch Wonderware).

Experience of database applications with Access and Excel

Application Closing Date

6th April, 2018.

