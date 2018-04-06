Schneider Electric Job Vacancy : Software and Systems Engineer

Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.

Job Title: Software and Systems Engineer

Ref No: 00488M

About the Role

  • To provide software coding, application, configuration and system engineering during the design, build, test phase and hardware installation support of automated control system projects.
  • Provide customer-site installation, servicing, training, troubleshooting, and upgrades for customers where the work requires system-level knowledge and may require oversight from a Senior Engineer.
  • Is accountable for developing technical competence, understanding of Schneider products and their applications, and professional (customer-facing) capabilities.

Key Accountabilities

  • All aspects of application software and system engineering, including training and working to delivery of:
  • System specification, design, implementation, configuration for Schneider Electric product and 3rd party supply.
  • System testing and conducting Client witness testing, 3rd Party equipment acceptance testing.
  • Selection and integration of Schneider Electric and third party purchased equipment.
  • Define the system network, calculate processor, memory loading and other engineering calculations.
  • Design field loop circuits and specify hardware components.
  • Ensure technical compliance to customers’ specification relating to assigned areas of work.
  • To be aware of the development of existing and new Schneider Electric hardware and software products.
  • Interprets customer technical specifications and produces detailed design specifications for implementation.
  • Ensure technical information is communicated to all relevant parties as appropriate.  Attend and document meetings as appropriate.
  • Performs installation, startup and commissioning of Schneider products at the system level
  • Perform preventive and remedial maintenance on company instruments and/or systems
  • Undertake any other reasonable tasks as required.

Education Qualifications

  • Essential: HND or equivalent level in an Engineering discipline – preferably Electronic, Electrical, Control or Software. Excellent command of the English language, both verbally and written.
  • Desirable: Degree in Electronic/Control Engineering.  Commercial and business training.  Schneider Electric or other manufacturers product training.

Skills and Experience
Essential:

  • Minimum 2 years engineering experience within a leading automation project organization.
  • Ability to problem solve and think adaptively, able to react to changing requirements
  • Experience of team working, possessing the necessary communication skills to influence and get results
  • Awareness of automation control systems technologies.
  • Computer literate, with strong excel and word capability.

Desirable:

  • Experience/knowledge of automated control systems.
  • Knowledge of software design methods and systems design and software languages at high and medium level.
  • Knowledge of electrical circuit design and basics of electrical design theory.

Advantageous:

  • Working knowledge of Functional Safety Management process.
  • Understanding of safety related applications (F&G, ESD, PSD).
  • Process / Control / Instrumentation / Electrical knowledge
  • Commissioning experience.
  • Tricon (or similar) industrial controller experience.
  • HMI knowledge (InTouch Wonderware).
  • Experience of database applications with Access and Excel

Application Closing Date
6th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

