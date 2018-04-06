Schneider Electric Job Vacancy : Software and Systems Engineer
Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Software and Systems Engineer
Ref No: 00488M
About the Role
- To provide software coding, application, configuration and system engineering during the design, build, test phase and hardware installation support of automated control system projects.
- Provide customer-site installation, servicing, training, troubleshooting, and upgrades for customers where the work requires system-level knowledge and may require oversight from a Senior Engineer.
- Is accountable for developing technical competence, understanding of Schneider products and their applications, and professional (customer-facing) capabilities.
Key Accountabilities
- All aspects of application software and system engineering, including training and working to delivery of:
- System specification, design, implementation, configuration for Schneider Electric product and 3rd party supply.
- System testing and conducting Client witness testing, 3rd Party equipment acceptance testing.
- Selection and integration of Schneider Electric and third party purchased equipment.
- Define the system network, calculate processor, memory loading and other engineering calculations.
- Design field loop circuits and specify hardware components.
- Ensure technical compliance to customers’ specification relating to assigned areas of work.
- To be aware of the development of existing and new Schneider Electric hardware and software products.
- Interprets customer technical specifications and produces detailed design specifications for implementation.
- Ensure technical information is communicated to all relevant parties as appropriate. Attend and document meetings as appropriate.
- Performs installation, startup and commissioning of Schneider products at the system level
- Perform preventive and remedial maintenance on company instruments and/or systems
- Undertake any other reasonable tasks as required.
Education Qualifications
- Essential: HND or equivalent level in an Engineering discipline – preferably Electronic, Electrical, Control or Software. Excellent command of the English language, both verbally and written.
- Desirable: Degree in Electronic/Control Engineering. Commercial and business training. Schneider Electric or other manufacturers product training.
Skills and Experience
Essential:
- Minimum 2 years engineering experience within a leading automation project organization.
- Ability to problem solve and think adaptively, able to react to changing requirements
- Experience of team working, possessing the necessary communication skills to influence and get results
- Awareness of automation control systems technologies.
- Computer literate, with strong excel and word capability.
Desirable:
- Experience/knowledge of automated control systems.
- Knowledge of software design methods and systems design and software languages at high and medium level.
- Knowledge of electrical circuit design and basics of electrical design theory.
Advantageous:
- Working knowledge of Functional Safety Management process.
- Understanding of safety related applications (F&G, ESD, PSD).
- Process / Control / Instrumentation / Electrical knowledge
- Commissioning experience.
- Tricon (or similar) industrial controller experience.
- HMI knowledge (InTouch Wonderware).
- Experience of database applications with Access and Excel
Application Closing Date
6th April, 2018.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
