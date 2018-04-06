Schneider Electric Job Vacancy : Sales Engineer
Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Sales Engineer
Ref No: 004739
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage a network of panel builders and contractors across the country
- Ensure adherence to all company technical guidelines in the assembly of LV switchgear by the panel builders
- Appoint and sign new panel builders across Nigeria
- Build relationships with contractors across Nigeria
- Support customers with quotations based on RFQs received
- Identify and follow up on upcoming project opportunities in the market
- Work with the prescription team to ensure product specification on identified projects
- Deploy commercial actions with panel builders, contractors and consultants to maximise returns for the business
- Drive orders and sales growth on existing as well as new accounts
- Collaborate effectively with other internal stake holders for efficient business delivery
- Contribute to annual marketing plans
Qualifications
- Required Qualifications, Experience and skills set
- Bachelor’s degree in Electrical engineering or Fields
- At least 5 years of relevant Technical or Sales and Business Development experience in a related industry and strong knowledge on distribution utility market.
- Knowledge of electrical engineering industry and computer literacy is preferred.
- Should have a pleasant personality and excellent written and verbal communication skills in both English and local dialects.
- Result oriented and have the ability to work with minimum supervision.
Application Closing Date
Ongoing.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
