Schneider Electric Job Vacancy : Sales Engineer

Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Sales Engineer
Ref No: 004739

Key Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manage a network of panel builders and contractors across the country
  • Ensure adherence to all company technical guidelines in the assembly of LV switchgear by the panel builders
  • Appoint and sign new panel builders across Nigeria
  • Build relationships with contractors across Nigeria
  • Support customers with quotations based on RFQs received
  • Identify and follow up on upcoming project opportunities in the market
  • Work with the prescription team to ensure product specification on identified projects
  • Deploy commercial actions with panel builders, contractors and consultants to maximise returns for the business
  • Drive orders and sales growth on existing as well as new accounts
  • Collaborate effectively with other internal stake holders for efficient business delivery
  • Contribute to annual marketing plans

Qualifications

  • Required Qualifications, Experience and skills set
  • Bachelor’s degree in Electrical engineering or Fields
  • At least 5 years of relevant Technical or Sales and Business Development experience in a related industry and strong knowledge on distribution utility market.
  • Knowledge of electrical engineering industry and computer literacy is preferred.
  • Should have a pleasant personality and excellent written and verbal communication skills in both English and local dialects.
  • Result oriented and have the ability to work with minimum supervision.

Application Closing Date
Ongoing.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

