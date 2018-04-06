Schneider Electric Job Vacancy : Sales Engineer

Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Sales Engineer

Ref No: 004739



Key Duties and Responsibilities

Manage a network of panel builders and contractors across the country

Ensure adherence to all company technical guidelines in the assembly of LV switchgear by the panel builders

Appoint and sign new panel builders across Nigeria

Build relationships with contractors across Nigeria

Support customers with quotations based on RFQs received

Identify and follow up on upcoming project opportunities in the market

Work with the prescription team to ensure product specification on identified projects

Deploy commercial actions with panel builders, contractors and consultants to maximise returns for the business

Drive orders and sales growth on existing as well as new accounts

Collaborate effectively with other internal stake holders for efficient business delivery

Contribute to annual marketing plans

Qualifications

Required Qualifications, Experience and skills set

Bachelor’s degree in Electrical engineering or Fields

At least 5 years of relevant Technical or Sales and Business Development experience in a related industry and strong knowledge on distribution utility market.

Knowledge of electrical engineering industry and computer literacy is preferred.

Should have a pleasant personality and excellent written and verbal communication skills in both English and local dialects.

Result oriented and have the ability to work with minimum supervision.

Application Closing Date

Ongoing.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

