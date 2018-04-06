Schneider Electric Job Vacancy : Prescription Engineer
Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Prescription Engineer
Ref No: 004C5V
Job Description
- Deploy all prescription actions with consultants assigned, to maximize the business with them by doing aggressive lobbying and maintain good relations with ministries, consultants, hotel operators and End Users.
- Initiate and implement action plan for deployment of prescription process with clients, consultants, Interior Designers and Developers.
- Create opportunities and deploy prescriptions tools and themes in line with ‘One Schneider’ solutions approach and as per the needs of the market with a clear view of customer channel.
- Build and secure relationship with Mechanical & Electrical (M&E) consultants in West African Markets
- Promote visibility of Schneider in the local consultant network
- Align the goals and strategies to accomplish short-term & long-term projects being specified
- Build customers relationship with clear interaction and engagement
- Regularly conduct training, coordinate with Marketing team to organize seminar/product launching for consultant network
- Regularly update sales team on new knowledge of products, international/local standards to improve technical competency of the team
- Report clearly on all activities as and when required
- Organize and conduct customer presentations, seminars.
- Increase market share by promoting and increasing Schneider brand image in the market.
- Increase number of hits with regular visits to consultants and End Users.
- Study and document the market variables and the position of Schneider and competitors in the market as part of the country business plan.
- Initiate and control pre-qualification process with allocated consultants and designers
Qualifications
- Bachelor Degree in Engineering, Electrical/ Electronics.
- 8-10 years’ experience in similar product and project sales environment.
- Strong project analytical skills.
- Good communication, interpersonal and networking skills
- Excellent sales and negotiations skills.
- Have knowledge in project sales and project management
- Good understanding of Schneider-Electric’s products and competitors’ is an added advantage
- Accreditation and Affiliation with international Standards body and Engineering Institutes.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)
Leave a Reply