Schneider Electric Job Vacancy : Prescription Engineer

Job Title: Prescription Engineer



Ref No: 004C5V

Job Description

Deploy all prescription actions with consultants assigned, to maximize the business with them by doing aggressive lobbying and maintain good relations with ministries, consultants, hotel operators and End Users.

Initiate and implement action plan for deployment of prescription process with clients, consultants, Interior Designers and Developers.

Create opportunities and deploy prescriptions tools and themes in line with ‘One Schneider’ solutions approach and as per the needs of the market with a clear view of customer channel.

Build and secure relationship with Mechanical & Electrical (M&E) consultants in West African Markets

Promote visibility of Schneider in the local consultant network

Align the goals and strategies to accomplish short-term & long-term projects being specified

Build customers relationship with clear interaction and engagement

Regularly conduct training, coordinate with Marketing team to organize seminar/product launching for consultant network

Regularly update sales team on new knowledge of products, international/local standards to improve technical competency of the team

Report clearly on all activities as and when required

Organize and conduct customer presentations, seminars.

Increase market share by promoting and increasing Schneider brand image in the market.

Increase number of hits with regular visits to consultants and End Users.

Study and document the market variables and the position of Schneider and competitors in the market as part of the country business plan.

Initiate and control pre-qualification process with allocated consultants and designers

Qualifications

Bachelor Degree in Engineering, Electrical/ Electronics.

8-10 years’ experience in similar product and project sales environment.

Strong project analytical skills.

Good communication, interpersonal and networking skills

Excellent sales and negotiations skills.

Have knowledge in project sales and project management

Good understanding of Schneider-Electric’s products and competitors’ is an added advantage

Accreditation and Affiliation with international Standards body and Engineering Institutes.



Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

