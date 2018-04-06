Hebei University of Technology Scholarships for International Students in China, 2018

Opportunities are ongoing at Hebei University of Technology Scholarships from international students in China, 2018. Scholarships are available for masters and PhD degree programmes at Hebei University of Technology.

The Hebei University of Technology is a public university in the Guangrong Dao neighborhood of the Hongqiao District in Tianjin, China. It is the first institute of technology in modern Chinese education history.

Scholarship TypeOffers are available for masters and PhD degree programmes.

Field of study:

Scholarships are for diverse fields of study in the university

Scholarship Benefits:

These scholarships will cover the followings:

Exempt from tuition fees, accommodation

The cost of living. Living standard for payment: Undergraduate: 2,500 yuan / month, Graduate: 3,000 yuan / month or PhD: 3,500 yuan / month

Living expenses monthly by the school. Scholarship students 15th (15th included) prior to school registration, will get the full monthly living expenses; registration after 15th will get half the cost of living.

Comprehensive Medical Insurance

To be taken in(Country):

China

Scholarship Number :

Not Specified

Eligible Nationality:

International students are eligible to apply.

Eligibility:

Applicants must meet the following area for these scholarships:

Candidates must be non-Chinese nationals and in a valid foreign passport.

Applicants must be in good health, well-behaved, the People’s Republic of China to comply with the laws, rules, and regulations of our school.

The applicant is a nonstudent now studying in China (China Graduates of life shall remain more than one year).

Education and age requirements: for master degree studies must have the bachelor, no older than 35 years old; Doctoral degree studies must have masters, no older than 40 years old.

English-speaking applicants Chinese professional level is not a requirement, the applicant non-native English speaking countries TOTAL score of 90 points or IELTS scores of6.5 points.

Application Deadline:

May 2018

Application Procedure:

Applicants can apply via online mode.

Login “China Scholarship Council to study the online application system complete the online registration. Hebei University organization code 10080.

Complete “Hebei University student instructor the letter of acceptance” applicant information, tutor signature, signature school leaders, college seal indispensable.

Chinese Government Scholarship Application Form (Chinese or English);

Highest diploma (photocopy). If applicants are university students attending school, they must also submit proof by the school.

Transcript. Text other than English must be with a notarize Chinese or English translation;

A study or research plan. In Chinese or in English (no less than 800 words);

Recommendation letter. Two professors or associate professors letters of recommendation in Chinese or English;

Applicants for art design majors are to provide my two sketches, two color paintings and two disc sheets of other works;

“Foreigner Physical Examination Form” copy.

has been HSK score report, please Attach a copy of the material to the application.

You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)