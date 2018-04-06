The School of Social Work and Social Policy, Trinity College Dublin (TCD) is calling for applications for Fully Funded PhD Scholarship at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, 2018-2019. This is a fully funded scholarship under the newly established Provost PhD Scholarship Awards.

Trinity is Ireland’s premier university, with a proud tradition of excellence stretching back to its foundation in 1592. The oldest university in Ireland, and one of the oldest in Europe, today Trinity sits at the intersection of the past and the future and is ideally position as a major university in the European Union.Applicants whose first language is not English are to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level by the University.

Scholarship Type

Offers is available to pursue PhD programme.­

Field of study:

Scholarship is within the School of Social Work and Social Policy – Migrant Homelessness in Ireland: A Mixed Methods Study.

Scholarship Benefits:

The studentship covers tuition fees (EU or non-EU) and an annual stipend of €16,000 for four years.

To be taken in(Country):

Ireland

Scholarship Number :

Not Specified

Eligible Nationality:

EU or non-EU students are eligible to apply.

Eligibility:

To be eligible for this scholarship you must meet the following requirements:

Essential Qualifications

MA, MSc or MPhil in Social Research Methods, Sociology, Social Policy, Anthropology, Psychology or cognate fields [students who are currently undertaking and due to complete a Masters degree in September 2018 are eligible to apply].

Training in the conduct of both quantitative and qualitative social research, including research design, the conduct of data collection/fieldwork and data analysis.

Expected Skills

Knowledge and some experience of undertaking both quantitative and qualitative research.

Solid training and skills in quantitative data analysis.

Solid qualitative interviewing skills and the ability to analyse complex qualitative data.

The ability and motivation to undertake ethnographic fieldwork.

Basic knowledge, as well as strong potential and motivation, to apply mixed-methods (quantitative and qualitative) research techniques.

An understanding of the complexities of undertaking research with homeless or other marginalised and ‘hard-to-reach’ populations.

Excellent English language writing skills.

Excellent verbal communication skills and the ability to negotiate with ‘gatekeepers’ to the research population.

Strong organisational skills and the ability to set and adhere to research goals.

The ability to work as part of a team.

Desirable Skills

Prior experience of conducting research in the fields of homelessness and/or migration.

An appreciation of the range of ethical considerations relevant to the conduct of research on homeless or other marginalised and potentially vulnerable populations. Output Expected

Writing a PhD dissertation.

Preparation and delivery of national and international conference presentations.

Submission of work to high-ranking international scientific journals.

English Language Requirements: Applicants must have Excellent English language writing skills. Excellent verbal communication skills and the ability to negotiate with ‘gatekeepers’ to the research population.

Application Deadline:

16th April 2018

Application Procedure:

Candidates should submit the application by email to Noreen O’Sullivan, Executive Officer, School of Social Work and Social Policy.

The subject line in the email should read: ‘Application for Provost PhD Award’. The following documentation only must be submitted in order to be considered for the post:

A full Curriculum Vitae (including the names and contact details of two academic referees).

A covering letter (no longer than 2 A4 pages) outlining the applicant’s profile and skills and including a statement of motivation for applying for the PhD Scholarship.

A writing sample, written in English, not longer than 10,000 words. This writing sample should be submitted as a word or pdf document and can be: a) a chapter from your Master’s dissertation; b) a published article where you are a named author; c) a research report where you are a named author.

