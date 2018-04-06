Cecil Segedin International Undergraduate Scholarships in Engineering Science in New Zealand

The University of Auckland is pleased to offer Cecil Segedin Undergraduate Scholarships in Engineering Science.This undergraduate Engineering scholarship for international students to study in New Zealand was meant to encourage outstanding students who wants to major in Engineering science.Fully Funded International Scholarships 2018-2019 (SHARE)

ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP

These Scholarships were established in 2007 and are funded by the Cecil Segedin Endowment Fund.

These are memorial scholarships in remembrance of Professor Cecil Segedin who began teaching Engineering Mathematics at Ardmore in the 1950s and went on to establish the Department of Engineering Science in 1963. The main purpose of the scholarships is to assist and encourage students undertaking the Bachelor of Engineering (Honours), majoring in Engineering Science.

Eligible Countries:

International students

To be taken at (country):

New Zealand

Eigible Field of Study:

Scholarship is available for pursuing Undergraduate study in Engineering

Offer rate: Annually

Value: Up to $5,000

ELIGIBILITY

How to apply

Please read the ELIGIBILITY carefully to be sure you are eligible to apply.

Then click on the “Apply now” button BELOW and complete the online application form.

We recommend you check the form early in case a reference or endorsement is required to support your application, and to familiarise yourself with the form.

All sections (including request sections) must be completed by the closing date, which is midnight on the specified date (unless stated otherwise).

We recommend you do not have two different scholarship applications open within the same browser.

Outcomes are determined by a selection committee and are usually notified around six weeks after the closing date.

OFFICIAL APPLICATION LINK : Apply now

Scholarships Deadline: Apr 20, 2018.

Click here for more details:

