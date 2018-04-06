Beihang University Postgraduate Scholarship in China, 2018

The Beihang University scholarships are now open to international students who desire to take a doctoral degree or masters degree. Its aim is to create a research-based and a wide range specialized mode based on the perfection of the previous general education.

Beihang University is one of the leading universities in China well equipped with advanced teaching facilities and laboratories.An applicant who wishes to join Beihang University scholarships should have a great command of both Chinese and English and be able to take courses offered in both languages.

Scholarship Type

Offers are for masters degree and doctoral degree

Field of study:

The Scholarship is the field of language study.

Scholarship Benefits:

The postgraduate program is on a full-time basis and offers a full scholarship which includes medical fees, insurance, accommodation, fully paid tuition fees and allowances. It is exclusive of international travel expenses.

To be taken in(Country):

China

Scholarship Number :

Not Specified

Eligible Nationality:

The Beihang University scholarship welcomes applicants from all nationalities.

Eligibility:

To be eligible for:

Master scholarship program, he or she should be of 35 years or below and possess a bachelor degree.

Doctoral program, the applicant should be 40 years and below and possess a master’s degree.

Both courses applicants must also be conversant with both Chinese and English languages as the courses will be offered in the named languages.

Application Deadline:

The application deadline is on 25th March every year and notice of is now published

Application Procedure:

All the application documents should be in duplicate form and in either English or Chinese language or attached with translations in either Chinese or English. The applicant should submit:

Beihang university CSC Government scholarship application form

Original or notarized highest diploma certificates or expected graduation certificate from the current university

Transcripts of your academic career

Research proposal plan which should not be less than 1000 words

Two recommendation letters from academic experts and professors

English and Chinese proficiency certificates or results of HSK (Chinese language test), IELTS or TOEFL where the applicant’s educational language is neither English nor Chinese.

Blood examination report and copy of physical examination form for foreigners

A copy of fort page of your passport which includes all your information

A photocopy of receipt showing the application fee paid

Application documents list and your post Address.

You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Beihang University CSC Scholarship

