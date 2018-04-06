Athlone Institute of Technology Fully Funded MBA Scholarship for International students 2018

Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) Fully Funded MBA Scholarship for International students 2018

Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) in Dublin, Ireland invites applications for the Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) Fully Funded MBA Scholarship for International students 2018. Scholarship is open to students who come from a variety of industries, working for companies that include household-names, in addition to public sector and small, local enterprises.MBA Scholarships for International Students 2018-2019

The AIT Executive MBA is an academically challenging, professionally-orientated programme that will develop both managers and aspiring managers in a range of areas necessary to succeed in today’s business environment.

New to the programme for the academic year 2018-2019, Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) announces a full scholarship to their Executive MBA programme. The scholarship is being funded by AIT’s esteemed alumnus Mr Michael Brewster an accomplished Wall Street adviser.

What You Need to Know About Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) Fully Funded MBA Scholarship

Worth of Award

Fully funded Scholarship

Eligibility

Subject areas include Finance, Management, Marketing, Supply Chain Management, and Innovation, all rounded off with a Management Consulting Project and a

dissertation to consolidate learning.

Students on the Executive MBA come from a variety of industries, working for companies that include household-names, in addition to public sector and small, local enterprises.

They are generally characterised by having significant experience in the workplace and usually operate in a managerial capacity, with aspirations to progress in their respective

organisations.

How to Apply

For those looking to find out more about the full scholarship and the Executive MBA programme, the open Evening for September 2018 applications will be held in AIT on Thursday, 19th of April at 6:30pm in the Business Faculty of AIT.

Further information can be found on their website by contacting Trevor Prendergast, Head of Department on (0906) 471857 or [email protected]

Deadline: applications close April 19, 2018

Click here for more details and to apply

