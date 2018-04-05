Zenith Engineering Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Front Desk Secretary
Zenith Engineering Nigeria Limited is a leading 100% indigenous Nigerian company established in 1997 to provide a broad spectrum of services and expertise to the Energy and Oil & Gas (onshore and offshore) sectors.
Zenith Engineering Nigeria Limited is a Company that delivers engineering, procurement, design, construction, maintenance (EPCM),Installation and project management to governments and clients in diverse industries in Nigeria.We are recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Front Desk Secretary
Job Responsibilities
Perform both business and technical duties
Maintain diaries and perform routine clerical and administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, conferences, teleconferences, travel, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files and providing information to callers.
Optimize workflow procedures in the office by supporting colleagues and executives with planning and distributing information
Interact with people, processes and equipment to generate usable information from raw data; thus this processes includes:
Data conversion
Data cleanup
Organizing
Analysis and
Reporting
Perform housekeeping duties, i.e. preparing, tiling, typing, copying and collating reports
Maintain online records,
Maintain data security.
Perform related work as required.
Education And Experience
Minimum of HND/B.Sc in Computer Science or any other related field. Master degree in related field will be added advantage.
A comparable amount of training and experience may be substituted for the minimum qualifications.
Job Requirements
Thorough knowledge of standard office practices, procedures and equipment
General knowledge of business English; oral and written communication, spelling and arithmetic
The ability to accept and understand instructions
Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with associates;
Ability to work under pressure and conflicting demands and prioritize tasks and workload
Ability to book meeting room and conference facilities
Ability to schedule and attend meetings, create agendas and take minutes
Ability to organize and perform work independently
Ability to prepare and maintain computerized records and systems
Ability to meet the public effectively.
Strong organizational skills, presentation skills and attention to detail
Basic skills and abilities
Knowledge of computers and database/word processing software, word processing package such as:
Microsoft Word; audio and copy type; write letters; deal with telephone and email enquiries
Microsoft Excel worksheet
Microsoft PowerPoint produce documents and Presentations
Microsoft Access to manage data and
Corel Draw
Excellent keyboard skills.
Good proofreading skills.
Tact, discretion and respect for confidentiality
Application Closing Date
31st May, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their Curriculum Vitae to: career@zenithengineering.com.ng
