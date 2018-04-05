Zenith Engineering Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Front Desk Secretary

Zenith Engineering Nigeria Limited is a leading 100% indigenous Nigerian company established in 1997 to provide a broad spectrum of services and expertise to the Energy and Oil & Gas (onshore and offshore) sectors.

Zenith Engineering Nigeria Limited is a Company that delivers engineering, procurement, design, construction, maintenance (EPCM),Installation and project management to governments and clients in diverse industries in Nigeria.We are recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Front Desk Secretary

Job Responsibilities

Perform both business and technical duties

Maintain diaries and perform routine clerical and administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, conferences, teleconferences, travel, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files and providing information to callers.

Optimize workflow procedures in the office by supporting colleagues and executives with planning and distributing information

Interact with people, processes and equipment to generate usable information from raw data; thus this processes includes:

Data conversion

Data cleanup

Organizing

Analysis and

Reporting

Perform housekeeping duties, i.e. preparing, tiling, typing, copying and collating reports

Maintain online records,

Maintain data security.

Perform related work as required.

Education And Experience

Minimum of HND/B.Sc in Computer Science or any other related field. Master degree in related field will be added advantage.

A comparable amount of training and experience may be substituted for the minimum qualifications.

Job Requirements

Thorough knowledge of standard office practices, procedures and equipment

General knowledge of business English; oral and written communication, spelling and arithmetic

The ability to accept and understand instructions

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with associates;

Ability to work under pressure and conflicting demands and prioritize tasks and workload

Ability to book meeting room and conference facilities

Ability to schedule and attend meetings, create agendas and take minutes

Ability to organize and perform work independently

Ability to prepare and maintain computerized records and systems

Ability to meet the public effectively.

Strong organizational skills, presentation skills and attention to detail

Basic skills and abilities

Knowledge of computers and database/word processing software, word processing package such as:

Microsoft Word; audio and copy type; write letters; deal with telephone and email enquiries

Microsoft Excel worksheet

Microsoft PowerPoint produce documents and Presentations

Microsoft Access to manage data and

Corel Draw

Excellent keyboard skills.

Good proofreading skills.

Tact, discretion and respect for confidentiality

Application Closing Date

31st May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their Curriculum Vitae to: career@zenithengineering.com.ng

