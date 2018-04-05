GE Nigeria Job Vacancy : LCS Segment Leader – Africa
We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: LCS Segment Leader – Africa
Ref No: 3078505
Job Function: Sales
Business Segment: Healthcare Sustainable Solutions
Role Summary
- The Segment Leader, LCS Order Management is responsible for providing direct management and “on the floor” support for the team.
- The Team Manager acts as the subject matter expert for order management policies, processes and customer escalations. The Team Manager may have an assigned territory or be responsible for providing backup coverage, as needed.
Essential Responsibilities
- Lead training for new and current Order Management team members and help maintain updated standard operating procedures
- Direct responsibility for a Team of Order Management Specialists
- Manage relationships between team members, leadership team, field teams and other functions
- Analyze metrics to ensure order quality and team efficiency
- Function as a subject matter expert on order management policies and procedures; ensure quotes and orders are compliant with contractual terms and conditions, controllership guidelines, and marketing promotions
- Ensure the progression of orders from order entry to transfer/revenue recognition
- Coach team members & perform management functions including performance evaluations
- Collaborate with peers on other P&L Order Management teams to execute multi-business deals
- Process requests, as needed (on a regular basis, during peak periods and/or absences as determined by the P&L)
Qualifications/Requirements
- Bachelors degree
- Minimum 2 years Order Management and/or Commercial Operations experience
- Ability to lead and set direction for a team, including demonstrated ability to motivate, influence, and solve problems
- Proven teamwork and collaboration skills
- Solid interpersonal and leadership skills
- Excellent strategic & tactical execution skill sets
- Ability to drive change and continuous improvement
- Aptitude and success in fostering solid, value-based relationships with internal and external customers
- Strong organization, time management and prioritization skills
- Strong Computer skills, e.g. Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint
- Ability to work evenings and weekends during peak periods, travel up to 20%
Desired Characteristics:
- Lean or Six Sigma experience
- MBA
- 2 + years of order management experience
- Previous direct management experience
- Ability to act as a change agent; skilled in change management principles
- Can effectively communicate across multiple levels of the organization
- Ability to effectively resolve challenging customer escalations
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
