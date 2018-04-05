GE Nigeria Job Vacancy : LCS Segment Leader – Africa

GE is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. Through our people, leadership development, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for global customers by speaking the language of industry.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: LCS Segment Leader – Africa



Ref No: 3078505

Job Function: Sales

Business Segment: Healthcare Sustainable Solutions

Role Summary

The Segment Leader, LCS Order Management is responsible for providing direct management and “on the floor” support for the team.

The Team Manager acts as the subject matter expert for order management policies, processes and customer escalations. The Team Manager may have an assigned territory or be responsible for providing backup coverage, as needed.

Essential Responsibilities

Lead training for new and current Order Management team members and help maintain updated standard operating procedures

Direct responsibility for a Team of Order Management Specialists

Manage relationships between team members, leadership team, field teams and other functions

Analyze metrics to ensure order quality and team efficiency

Function as a subject matter expert on order management policies and procedures; ensure quotes and orders are compliant with contractual terms and conditions, controllership guidelines, and marketing promotions

Ensure the progression of orders from order entry to transfer/revenue recognition

Coach team members & perform management functions including performance evaluations

Collaborate with peers on other P&L Order Management teams to execute multi-business deals

Process requests, as needed (on a regular basis, during peak periods and/or absences as determined by the P&L)

Qualifications/Requirements

Bachelors degree

Minimum 2 years Order Management and/or Commercial Operations experience

Ability to lead and set direction for a team, including demonstrated ability to motivate, influence, and solve problems

Proven teamwork and collaboration skills

Solid interpersonal and leadership skills

Excellent strategic & tactical execution skill sets

Ability to drive change and continuous improvement

Aptitude and success in fostering solid, value-based relationships with internal and external customers

Strong organization, time management and prioritization skills

Strong Computer skills, e.g. Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint

Ability to work evenings and weekends during peak periods, travel up to 20%

Desired Characteristics:

Lean or Six Sigma experience

MBA

2 + years of order management experience

Previous direct management experience

Ability to act as a change agent; skilled in change management principles

Can effectively communicate across multiple levels of the organization

Ability to effectively resolve challenging customer escalations

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

