Fidelity Bank to Release 2017 Earnings April 30

The board of Fidelity Bank Plc, one of the companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), has explained why it has not released its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The lender, in a statement issued by its scribe, Ezinwa Unuigboje, explained that it was due to delays in concluding the audit process.

However, Fidelity Bank expressed optimism that the financial documents would be released on or before April 30, 2018.“Thus is to inform our esteemed shareholders and other stakeholders of the delay by Fidelity Bank Plc to release/publish its annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 by March 31, 2018 as required by extant rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

“The delay in filing the annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 by March 31, 2018 is due to delays in concluding the audit process.

“Consequently, the approval of the NSE has been sought for the delayed release of the audired financial statements.

“We are however, hopeful that the audited financial statements will be made avaliable on or before April 30, 2018,” the statement by Unuigboje disclosed.

