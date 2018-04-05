Coca-Cola Company Job Vacancy : Global Quality and Food Safety Auditor

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

At The Coca-Cola Company you can cultivate your career in a challenging and dynamic environment. We are the largest manufacturer and distributor of nonalcoholic drinks in the world-selling more than 1 billion drinks a day. Unlock your full potential with a future-focused company that is known and respected throughout the world.We recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Global Quality and Food Safety Auditor

Job ID: R-10288

Job Level: 01. Regular

Job Grade Range: 10

Position Overview

We are looking for an experienced Quality / Food Safety professional based in West/Central Africa (English and French language skills), with a proven track record in driving exceptional operational performance, risk mitigation and regulatory compliance within a large FMCG organization, seeking global exposure with one the World’s largest and most successful food and beverage Companies, leading to future technical career opportunities within the Coca-Cola system.

The Global Quality / Food Safety (GQFS) Auditor is a member of the Product Integrity organization responsible for assuring that all bottling operations manufacturing for, or on behalf of The Company are producing products of the highest quality, both safely and sustainably, and in accordance with Company standards, policies, practices and procedures.

Our team of high skilled and qualified professionals are responsible for the independent, objective verification of performance of all Coca-Cola system bottling operations, both internal and external (franchise partners/co-packers), manufacturing in 900+ locations across the 200+ countries in which we operate.

The Company’s Global Audit Organization is operating as a valued business partner in taking a proactive approach to enabling the Quality, Safety and Environmental performance of bottling operations Worldwide. The GQFS Auditor plays a key role in contributing to this strategic approach to audit, recognizing the incredible responsibility of not only protecting the value and reputation of one of the Worlds most recognized brands, but enhancing the performance and capability of our system and its people.

Target location for this position is West or Central Africa: Abidjan, Lagos, Nairobi, … and both English and French language skills are required.

The Global Audit Organization (GAO)

GAO is a truly global organization, responsible for the conducting of risk focused/business relevant compliance and systems based audits of The Company’s International bottling operations, manufacturing in over 900+ locations, across the more than 200 countries in which we do business.

Our mission in GAO is simple, yet incredibly challenging and professionally rewarding; to provide critical insights into the Quality, Safety, and Environmental sustainability performance of our Company’s Operations that leads to the protection and enhancement of our brands, trademarks, our people and our reputation. It is a responsibility we do not take lightly, in a Company that serves more than 1.9 billion servings of product around the world…..every day!!

For the Quality and/or Food Safety professional seeking to transition their career to one of the World’s largest and most successful food and beverage companies, GAO provides the most advantageous entry point into The Coca-Cola system. Roles within the GAO program are a 3-5 year journey, and are designed to: Develop future Technical leaders through challenging audit assignments Provide broad national and international exposure with hands on experience to various Company operations and processesCreate opportunities to quickly gain the most depth and breadth of experiences and knowledge of the business. Drive focused capability building and development of business acumen in a supportive team-oriented environment.Enable the most exciting career journey you will ever take



The Opportunity

We are looking for the experienced Quality and/or Food Safety professional who has a proven track record in driving exceptional quality performance, continuous improvement and regulatory compliance within a large FMCG organization, seeking global exposure with one of the World’s largest and most successful food and beverage companies. For this position we target candidates based in West or Central Africa (Abidjan, Lagos, Nairobi, …) and both English and French language skills are required.

The Global Quality Food Safety Auditor is a member of the Product Integrity organization responsible for assuring that all bottling operations manufacturing for, or on behalf of The Coca-Cola Company are producing products of the highest quality, both safely and sustainably, and in accordance with Company and regulatory standards, policies, practices and procedures.

Our team of highly skilled and qualified professionals are responsible for the independent, objective verification of performance of all Coca-Cola system bottling operations. This includes both internal (Company Owned) and external (franchise partners/co-packers) operations.

The Company’s Global Technical Audit Organization is operating as a valued business partner in taking a proactive approach to enabling the Quality, Safety and Environmental performance of bottling operations Worldwide. The Global QFS Auditor plays a key role in contributing to this strategic approach to audit, recognizing the incredible responsibility of not only protecting the value and reputation of one of the Worlds most recognized brands, but enhancing the performance and capability of our system and its people.

This role provides the ultimate opportunity to develop a truly global network, and lay the foundation for a dynamic Technical career with The Coca-Cola Company. It is fast paced, requires an insatiable thirst for knowledge and learning, and the courage to step outside your comfort zone and explore the world. It is truly not for the faint at heart……are you up for the challenge?!

Essential Job Functions

Prepare and conduct independent, risk focused, compliance and systems based audits of TCCC’s worldwide bottling operations (both internal and external) for the purposes of verifying conformance to TCCC’s quality & food safety requirements.

Rigorously review TCCC’s key food safety & quality performance indicators for information that facilitates and enhances the assessment of business risk, leading to a more effective audit process.

Leverage investigative skills and techniques to quickly identify risk situations and areas of non-conformance

Prepare comprehensive, fact based, audit reports that are clear and concise, allowing operations to accurately address the root causes of non-conformances and the subsequent development of effective corrective actions plans.

Ensure all relevant information is captured accurately, and entered in a timely manner into the Company’s on-line reporting and data warehouse system.

Assess and provide feedback on the quality of corrective action plans to ensure the effective completion and mitigation of all risks

Interact and communicate regularly with bottler and Company senior management in the reporting of business risks

Continuously seek insights and knowledge on industry trends and technology that will further improve the organizations value proposition and performance (for both food safety/quality, as well as from an audit perspective).

Utilize subject matter expertise to participate in the review, development and enhancement of Company standards, policies and procedures

Facilitate the development and reporting of organizational metrics that lead to enhanced audit organization / system performance

Specific Skills & Knowledge

Technical Knowledge:

Manufacturing: Knowledge of process operating conditions and requirements leading to the successful manufacture of quality products e.g. GMP, GxP, HACCP, SSAFE, GFSI, FSMA

Problem solving and continuous improvement: Demonstrated knowledge of key tools and techniques used to determine root cause of non-compliance and the subsequent mitigation of risk

Six / Lean sigma: Foundational knowledge of operational effectiveness / excellence principles that drive efficiency and improved business performance

Project Management: Knowledge of project management principles and the ability to apply these principles, tools and techniques to develop/plan, manage or execute projects or work plans to ensure successful completion (e.g. on time, within budget).

Microbiology: Practical knowledge of food and water microbiology used to make judgments about the safety of ingredients, beverages, manufacturing techniques, packaging and storage conditions.

Chemistry: Practical knowledge of food chemistry used in determining the performance of quality control programs in place in manufacturing operations

Process Skills & Knowledge:

Communication: Effective, oral, written and presentation based skills that lead to understanding, and buy-in.

Investigative Analysis / Attention to Detail: conduct in-depth assessments of a process, program or activity using various tools and techniques of data collection that leads to a conclusion on performance/risk.

Critical / System Thinking: the ability to think systemically and holistically in establishing connections and conclusions

Logic and Reasoning: think clearly and sensibly with both structure and purpose

Decision making: use facts and information to establish motive. Be aware of the impact of decisions on both short and long term needs of the business

Risk/change management : understand the impact of change and the need to be purposeful in both communication and actions

Cultural awareness and sensitivity: recognizing the global nature of our business and the need to be sensitive to various cultural norms and practices

Working independently / self-starter: entrepreneurial by nature, understanding the size of the opportunity and the ability to influence and shape ones future through proactive engagement and participation

Continuous learning: constantly seeking information and understanding, with the goal of establishing broader knowledge, insight and wisdom. Transitioning from the “what”, to the “why” and “how”

Objectivity: Ability to remain independent and objective. This includes adhering to the facts and standards and not being unduly influenced by operating management.

Experience:

5-15 years in an operational quality or food safety role within a leading food or pharmaceutical manufacturing organization

Experience with implementation of quality assurance, quality control and management system programs and activities (e.g. HACCP, GFSI, ISO9000 / 22000, SPC, continuous improvement methodologies etc.)

Exposure to recognized quality or food safety legislation such as cGMP, Codex, JECFA FSMA etc.

Proven track record of driving quality performance as shown by key quality indicators such as defect rates, customer complaints etc.

Demonstrated effective communication skills (written, oral and presentation)

Experience with comprehensive root cause analysis and problem-solving methodologies. Demonstrated examples of use of these tools in the solving of quality problems/risk.

Proven Project Management experience, with examples demonstrating budget, time and resource management performance

Familiarity with and exposure to lean 6 sigma tools and methodologies

Understanding of importance of technical governance in delivering a quality product

Demonstrated evidence of critical thinking, logic, patience, reasoning, empathy, continuous learning and development

Language Skills:

Must be fluent in English (written and verbal)

Must be proficient in the local language of the region/location the auditor will be primarily responsible for (mainly French Africa) : for this position French language skills are required (further to English).

Ideal candidates are proficient in additional languages beyond local language.

Education

Required:

Minimum Bachelor’s degree in Science, Engineering or related technical field

Desirable:

ISO 9000 Management system auditor certification.

HACCP certification.

Certified Quality Auditor (CQA) / Certified Quality Manager (CMQ/OE) or equivalent

Green Belt Six Sigma certification

Project Management certification (e.g. Kepner tregoe)

Root cause analysis / troubleshooting methodologies and tools

Travel:

Minimum 50 % domestic and International Travel. Potential extended periods of time away from home when participating in project related activities or assignments.

Job Requirements

Years of Experience:

7-10 Years Experience

Leadership Behaviors:

Drive Innovation: Generate new or unique solutions and embrace new ideas that help sustain our business(encompassing everything from continuous improvement to new product and package innovation).

Collaborate With System, Customers, And Other Stakeholders: Develop and leverage relationships with stakeholders to approximately stretch and impact the System (Company and Bottler).

Act Like An Owner: Deliver results, creating value for our Brands, our System, our customers, and key stakeholders.

Inspire Others: Inspire people to deliver our mission and 2020 Vision, demonstrate passion for the business and give people a reason to believe anything is possible.

Develop Self And Others: Develop self and support others’ development to achieve full potential.

Growth Behaviors:

Growth Mindset: Demonstrates curiosity. Welcomes failure as a learning opportunity.

SMART RISK: Makes bold decisions/recommendations.

Externally Focused: Understands the upstream and downstream implications of his/her work. Tracks and shares external trends, best practices or ideas.

Performance Driven And Accountable: Has high performance standards. Outperforms her/his peers.

Fast/Agile: Removes barriers to move faster. Experiments and adapts. Thrives under pressure and fast pace.

Empowered: Brings solutions instead of problems. Challenges the status quo. Has the courage to take an unpopular stance.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

