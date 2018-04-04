WSIL Job Vacancy : Key Account Manager, Financial Institution – Apply Now

WECO Systems International Limited is an information and Communications Technology (ICT) company that has been operating in Nigeria for over twenty (20) years. We are a CISCO Tier one Gold partner and our corporate headquarters is in Lagos, with branches in Port-Harcourt and Abuja. Our experience and customer base spans across the Oil and Gas, Banking, Telecommunications, Government and Manufacturing sectors of the economyWe are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Key Account Manager, Financial Institution (Sales Position)

Job Purpose

Responsible for assessments of marketing opportunities and target markets for ICT, consulting, project management and any other services within the Banking Sector.

Also responsible for evaluating business and then realizing its full potential, using such tools as marketing, sales, information management and customer service.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Sell all products, services and solutions to designated accounts/clients within the financial Sector.

Carry out market development and technology research of strategic clients within Telco Sector.

Consult with clients and potential clients to determine their technology requirements.

Plan and prioritize personal sales activities and customer/prospect contact towards achieving agreed business aims, including costs and sales – especially managing personal time and productivity.

Plan and manage business portfolio/territory/business according to an agreed market development strategy

Manage product/service mix, pricing and margins according to agreed aims

Plan/carry out/support local marketing activities to agreed budgets and timescales, and integrate personal sales efforts with other organized marketing activities, e.g., product launches, promotions, advertising and exhibitions.

Communicate, liaise, and negotiate internally and externally using appropriate methods to facilitate the development of profitable business and sustainable relationships.

Attend and present at external customer meetings and internal meetings with other company functions necessary to perform duties and aid business development.

Key Performance Indicators:

Heightened sales cycle and conversation rate.

Improved volume of sales and revenue within the Financial institution sector.

Increased revenue (inclusive of diversified revenue/solution streams) from designated accounts.

50% conversion of sales recovery/strategic plans to actual revenue.

Adherence to quality assurance policies

Accuracy and timeliness of sales reports (sales recovery reports, account planning, sales strategy etc).

Efficiency & Professionalism

Experience and Qualifications

A first degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Economics or any other related discipline.

A minimum of 5 years post-graduate experience in a similar position.

A broad knowledge of ICT products and services.

An MBA or relevant sales certifications will be an added advantage.

Required Skills and Competencies

Skills/Knowledge:

Sufficient professional skill and knowledge in account/relationship management, marketing, business development and economics.

Strategic management Skills

Leadership and delegation skills

People management & Relationship building skills.

Attributes:

Must possess business and sales acumen

Must be confident

Must possess effective communication and business writing skills

Analytical skills

Good reporting and time management skills with persistence

Must be a strategic thinker

Proactive decision-maker

Must be resilient

Sound ethics and integrity.

Application Closing Date

12th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: hr@wecosysgroup.com

