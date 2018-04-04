Witty Consult Job Vacancy : Loan Officer – Apply Now
Witty Consult – Our client, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) with offices in Sango Ota, is currently seeking applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Loan Officer
Job Description
The candidate will perform the following duties:
Source for customers
Determine credit worthiness of customers
Oversee disbursing of loan/credit facilities
Perform proper documentation of customers
Monitor and ensure collection of disbursed loans
Qualifications/Requirements
NCE and OND holders only (Holders of higher degrees should not apply)
Preference will be given to candidates who reside along the Sango Ota-Ijoko axis.
Application Closing Date
10th April, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: yomi@dznect.com Note: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
