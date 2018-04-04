Witty Consult Job Vacancy : Loan Officer – Apply Now

Witty Consult – Our client, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) with offices in Sango Ota, is currently seeking applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Loan Officer

Job Description

The candidate will perform the following duties:

Source for customers

Determine credit worthiness of customers

Oversee disbursing of loan/credit facilities

Perform proper documentation of customers

Monitor and ensure collection of disbursed loans

Qualifications/Requirements

NCE and OND holders only (Holders of higher degrees should not apply)

Preference will be given to candidates who reside along the Sango Ota-Ijoko axis.

Application Closing Date

10th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: yomi@dznect.com Note: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

