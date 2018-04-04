Vincintoire Limited Job Vacancy : IT Sales Executive – Apply Now
Vincintoire Limited, a reputable IT company in Yaba, Lagos, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: IT Sales Executive
Job Description
Ideal candidate is expected to :
Develop effective sales plans using sales methodology
Provide technical advice to customers on all aspects of the installation and use of computer systems &networks, both before and after the sale
Handling hardware or software problems and faults and referring on to specialist technical colleagues
Responding to tender documents, writing proposals,reports and supporting literature
Preparing & delivering customer presentations &demonstrations of the software, articulately and confidently
Identifying & developing new business through networking and courtesy and follow up calls
Requirements
Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree or HND is required across all the roles. Masters degree or Professional qualifications are an added advantage
5 years experience in a similar role
Application Closing Date
7th April, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: vincintoire@gmail.com using the Position as the subject of the mail.
Leave a Reply