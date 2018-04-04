Vincintoire Limited Job Vacancy : IT Sales Executive – Apply Now

Vincintoire Limited, a reputable IT company in Yaba, Lagos, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: IT Sales Executive

Job Description

Ideal candidate is expected to :

Develop effective sales plans using sales methodology

Provide technical advice to customers on all aspects of the installation and use of computer systems &networks, both before and after the sale

Handling hardware or software problems and faults and referring on to specialist technical colleagues

Responding to tender documents, writing proposals,reports and supporting literature

Preparing & delivering customer presentations &demonstrations of the software, articulately and confidently

Identifying & developing new business through networking and courtesy and follow up calls

Requirements

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree or HND is required across all the roles. Masters degree or Professional qualifications are an added advantage

5 years experience in a similar role

Application Closing Date

7th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: vincintoire@gmail.com using the Position as the subject of the mail.

