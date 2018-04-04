Fresh Job Recruitment at Denna Rossi Limited (3 Positions) – Apply Now

Denna Rossi Limited is a Fast Moving Consumer Goods company (FMCG) who are into the production of a variety of healthy products, fruits and still soft drinks that are quality assured to the Nigeria market.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant positions below in Rivers State.1. Branding, Advertising & Public Relations Officer

Deadline: 12th April, 2018.

Click Here To View Details

2. General Manager

Deadline: 25th April, 2018.

Click Here To View Details



3. National Sales Manager

Deadline: 18th April, 2018.

Click Here To View Details

How to Apply

Follow Instructions Above to Apply

(Visited 27 times, 27 visits today)