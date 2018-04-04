Denna Rossi Limited Job Vacancy : National Sales Manager -Apply Now
Denna Rossi Limited is a Fast Moving Consumer Goods company (FMCG) who are into the production of a variety of healthy products, fruits and still soft drinks that are quality assured to the Nigeria market.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: National Sales Manager
Job Description
Develop and implement effective sales strategies
Lead nationwide sales team members to achieve sales targets
Establish productive and professional relationships with key personnel in assigned customer accounts
Negotiate and close agreements with large customers
Monitor and analyze performance metrics and suggest improvements
Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual sales forecasts
Perform research and identify new potential customers and new market opportunities
Provide timely and effective solutions aligned with clients’ needs
Liaise with Marketing and Product Development departments to ensure brand consistency
Stay up-to-date with new product launches and ensure sales team members are on board
Application Closing Date
18th April, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: jobs@dennarossi.com
