Denna Rossi Limited Job Vacancy : National Sales Manager -Apply Now

Denna Rossi Limited is a Fast Moving Consumer Goods company (FMCG) who are into the production of a variety of healthy products, fruits and still soft drinks that are quality assured to the Nigeria market.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: National Sales Manager

Job Description

Develop and implement effective sales strategies

Lead nationwide sales team members to achieve sales targets

Establish productive and professional relationships with key personnel in assigned customer accounts

Negotiate and close agreements with large customers

Monitor and analyze performance metrics and suggest improvements

Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual sales forecasts

Perform research and identify new potential customers and new market opportunities

Provide timely and effective solutions aligned with clients’ needs

Liaise with Marketing and Product Development departments to ensure brand consistency

Stay up-to-date with new product launches and ensure sales team members are on board

Application Closing Date

18th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: jobs@dennarossi.com

