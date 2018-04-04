Denna Rossi Limited Job Vacancy : General Manager – Apply Now

Denna Rossi Limited is a Fast Moving Consumer Goods company (FMCG) who are into the production of a variety of healthy products, fruits and still soft drinks that are quality assured to the Nigeria market.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: General Manager

Job Description

Develops strategic plan by studying technological and financial opportunities; presenting assumptions; recommending objectives.

Accomplishes subsidiary objectives by establishing plans, budgets, and results measurements; allocating resources; reviewing progress; making mid-course corrections.

Coordinates efforts by establishing procurement, production, marketing, field, and technical services policies and practices; coordinating actions with corporate staff.

Builds company image by collaborating with customers, government, community organizations, and employees; enforcing ethical business practices.

Maintains quality service by establishing and enforcing organization standards.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Requirement

Candidates should possess relevant qualifications.

Application Closing Date

25th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: jobs@dennarossi.com

