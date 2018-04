Denna Rossi Limited Job Vacancy : Branding, Advertising & Public Relations -Apply Now

Denna Rossi Limited is a Fast Moving Consumer Goods company (FMCG) who are into the production of a variety of healthy products, fruits and still soft drinks that are quality assured to the Nigeria market.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Branding, Advertising & Public Relations

Job Description

Overseeing and developing marketing campaigns

Conducting research and analysing data to identify and define audiences devising and presenting ideas and strategies

Promotional activities

Compiling and distributing financial and statistical information

Writing and proofreading creative copy

Maintaining websites and looking at data analytics

Organising events and product exhibitions

Updating databases and using a customer relationship management (CRM) system

Coordinating internal marketing and an organisation’s culture

Monitoring performance

Managing campaigns on social media.

Application Closing Date

12th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to: jobs@dennarossi.com

