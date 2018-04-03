Ongoing Graduate Trainee Recruitment at Saroafrica International – Apply Now

Are you looking to join a team with a strong corporate direction; making invaluable impact in the lives of every Nigerian and continuously challenging the status quo while exponentially developing yourself as well? Then this advertorial is definitely for you.

We are currently recruiting graduate trainees to join our dynamic team of well managed talents, in working towards our corporate vision of building a successful company made up of successful people.At Saroafrica, we are constantly on the search for the best and our policy is to ensure every associate of ours remains the best.

Saroafrica is the proud holding company to three Subsidiaries: Saro Agro-allied, Saro AgroSciences & Saro Lifecare as such, Our business operations are in the Agro and Consumer Based Industries.

Graduate Trainee

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Nigeria

Job Field Graduate Jobs

SPECIAL SKILLS & KEY BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

Be a self-starter and be willing to live in the rural areas of our job locations

Be analytical minded with the ability to learn quickly.

Be confident and possess leadership skills.

Ability to sell.

COURSES/QUALIFICATION:

Minimum Second Class Upper degree in any of the following disciplines;

Agricultural Science, Social Sciences, Agric Economics & Extension, Agronomy, Accounting, Economics, Business Admin, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Chemistry,

Must have completed the NYSC scheme or set to complete by April 2018.

Minimum of 2:1

REQUIRED AGE: 25 and below as at last birthday

Method of Application

NOTE: IF YOU HAVE APPLIED TO SARO IN THE PAST 2 YEARS, DO NOT APPLY

Interested and qualified? Go to Saro Lifecare Limited career website on saroafrica.com.ng to apply

